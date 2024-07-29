NCC orders telecom companies to reactivate all phone lines disconnected.

Over the weekend, many telecom subscribers were unable to access their phone lines because their National Identification Numbers (NINs) had not been verified with their Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs).

The development prompted affected subscribers to storm MTN offices in many parts of the country on Monday, July 29, 2024, to protest against the blocking of their lines.

However, due to the challenges the blockages have caused, the NNC has ordered telecom operators to immediately reactivate all lines that were disconnected over the weekend.

In a statement by its Director of Media and Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, the commission said the reactivation for a limited period to allow affected consumers to properly link their NINs to their SIMs.



The NCC statement

“Since December 2023, the Commission has since reviewed the deadline a few times; April 15, 2024 was set as the deadline for the full network barring of subscribers with four or fewer SIMs that had unverified NIN details. This deadline was then reviewed to July 31, 2024, to give consumers more time to ensure their submitted NIN details are properly verified. Despite these extensions, many phone lines are yet to be linked with verified NINs.

“The objectives of this exercise by the Federal Government of Nigeria include enhancing national security and ensuring the national SIM ownership database is accurate. The NIN-SIM linkage policy aids in verifying and protecting users’ identities while also providing a critical infrastructure that assures access to the benefits of a robust digital economy for the citizenry.

“The consumer is our priority, therefore, considering the challenges the blockages have caused, the Commission has directed all operators to reactivate all lines that were disconnected over the weekend in view of the short time available for consumers to undertake the verification of their NINs with their SIMs. Reactivated consumers are to note that this is for a limited period to allow them to properly link their NIN to their SIM,” the statement read in part.