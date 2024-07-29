MTN offices besieged as aggrieved subscribers protest over sim blockage.

The telecom company blocked some mobile lines ahead of the July 31 deadline for the NIN-SIM linkage set by the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC).

The NCC had earlier in the year directed telecom operators to bar all subscribers whose lines are not linked to their NINs.

Before the July 31 deadline, there had been several deadlines for the blocking of SIM cards not linked to NINs.

Pulse Nigeria

The development, which has left many Nigerians unable to use their mobile phone services, has prompted aggrieved customers to storm MTN offices in Lagos, Delta, Akwa-Ibom, Ibadan, Oshogbo, Sango Otta in Ogun State, and other parts of the country.

Nigerians reactions

Some Nigerians are already linking subscribers’ protests to the upcoming nationwide protest.

They argued that the blocking of mobile lines is a ploy by the government to scuttle the protest tagged #EndbadgovernanceinNigeria. Others said the development was meant to get protesters busy ahead of the nationwide demonstration.

In a tweet on Sunday, July 28, 2024, Omoyele Sowore, one of the leaders of the upcoming protests urged his followers to call out a telecom company if they are experiencing difficulties or service disruption from the company ahead of the protests.

"The revolt might start from their offices tomorrow!". he declared.

Below are some of the reactions to SIM blockage.

