ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

MTN offices besieged as aggrieved subscribers protest over sim blockage

Bayo Wahab

Before the July 31 deadline, there had been several deadlines for the blocking of SIM cards not linked to NINs.

MTN offices besieged as aggrieved subscribers protest over sim blockage.
MTN offices besieged as aggrieved subscribers protest over sim blockage.

Recommended articles

The telecom company blocked some mobile lines ahead of the July 31 deadline for the NIN-SIM linkage set by the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC).

The NCC had earlier in the year directed telecom operators to bar all subscribers whose lines are not linked to their NINs.

Before the July 31 deadline, there had been several deadlines for the blocking of SIM cards not linked to NINs.

ADVERTISEMENT
MTN offices besieged as aggrieved subscribers protest over sim blockage.
MTN offices besieged as aggrieved subscribers protest over sim blockage. Pulse Nigeria

The development, which has left many Nigerians unable to use their mobile phone services, has prompted aggrieved customers to storm MTN offices in Lagos, Delta, Akwa-Ibom, Ibadan, Oshogbo, Sango Otta in Ogun State, and other parts of the country.

Some Nigerians are already linking subscribers’ protests to the upcoming nationwide protest.

They argued that the blocking of mobile lines is a ploy by the government to scuttle the protest tagged #EndbadgovernanceinNigeria. Others said the development was meant to get protesters busy ahead of the nationwide demonstration.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a tweet on Sunday, July 28, 2024, Omoyele Sowore, one of the leaders of the upcoming protests urged his followers to call out a telecom company if they are experiencing difficulties or service disruption from the company ahead of the protests.

"The revolt might start from their offices tomorrow!". he declared.

Below are some of the reactions to SIM blockage.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Tinubu signs new Minimum Wage Bill into law

BREAKING: Tinubu signs new Minimum Wage Bill into law

UNN professor backs Sen Kalu’s push for part-time legislature to cut costs

UNN professor backs Sen Kalu’s push for part-time legislature to cut costs

Youths take to Suleja streets as hunger protests begin in Niger

Youths take to Suleja streets as hunger protests begin in Niger

Nigeria Customs Service hunts for attackers who killed officer in Kebbi

Nigeria Customs Service hunts for attackers who killed officer in Kebbi

MTN offices besieged as aggrieved subscribers protest over sim blockage

MTN offices besieged as aggrieved subscribers protest over sim blockage

He remains my brother  —  Peter Obi warns Obidients against insulting Okonkwo

He remains my brother  —  Peter Obi warns Obidients against insulting Okonkwo

Lawmaker praises Gov Adeleke for approving free health enrollment for PLwD

Lawmaker praises Gov Adeleke for approving free health enrollment for PLwD

20m Nigerians are living with Hepatitis B, C, or both, 80% unaware of status

20m Nigerians are living with Hepatitis B, C, or both, 80% unaware of status

Intensify prayers for Tinubu to fix eyes on God's wisdom - Cleric to Nigerians

Intensify prayers for Tinubu to fix eyes on God's wisdom - Cleric to Nigerians

Pulse Sports

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Refrain from use of ‘tokunbo’ tyres, NCS urges Nigerians [Autojosh]

Customs official warns Nigerian drivers about using 'tokunbo' tyres for cars

Killer gang kills inspector, civilians in gunfight with police officers [Vanguard News]

Abia gang kills inspector, civilians in gunfight with police officers

Asue Ighodalo is the PDP candidate for the upcoming Edo election.

Appeal Court affirms Ighodalo as PDP candidate

Sgt. Cynthia Maurice of the Nigerian Airforce during her PGAN sanctioned playing ability tests examination at HSD Golf Club Bayelsa [NAN]

Female officer makes history for Nigerian military