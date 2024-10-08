ADVERTISEMENT
NCC condemns Starlink's unapproved data tariff increase, cites violation

News Agency Of Nigeria

The satellite internet service provider had unilaterally increased its data tariffs without obtaining the necessary approval from the commission.

The NCC said the satellite internet service provider had unilaterally increased its data tariffs without obtaining the necessary approval from the commission.

Its Director of Public Affairs, Dr Reuben Muoka, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, noted that Starlink’s actions violated Sections 108 and 111 of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003, as well as its licence conditions.

According to him, the commission has taken a dim view of this contravention, seeing it as a threat to regulatory stability in the telecommunications industry.

“We were surprised that the company jumped the gun by announcing price changes after filing a request to the Commission seeking approval for price adjustment for which the Commission was yet to communicate a decision.

“The Commission will, therefore, take appropriate enforcement measures against any action by a licensee that is capable of eroding the regulatory stability of the telecommunications industry,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

