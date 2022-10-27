NBA seeks appointment of more High Court judges

He commended the governor on facilitating the process of recruiting five high court judges in the state, saying there is a need to recruit more.

“The process of recruiting five court judges is ongoing, we urge you to fast track the process to be done this year.

“High Court judges handle 400 to 500 cases and are expected to handle six judgement per quarter, additional judges will help in addressing this overburden,” he said.

He thanked the governor for supporting the judiciary in the state, while commending him for the quality of works at the high court complex.

He appealed for the governor’s support in completing renovation work at that the bar centre.

Responding, Lalong thanked the NBA for supporting him in the discharge of his duties and assured them of the engagement of more high court judges in the state.