ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Navy seizes boat engaged in illegal bunkering in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commander said that regrettably, the perpetrators abandoned the boat and fled upon sighting the patrol team.

Navy seizes boat engaged in illegal bunkering in Lagos [NAN]
Navy seizes boat engaged in illegal bunkering in Lagos [NAN]

Recommended articles

The Commander, NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Lagos on Friday.

Oguntuga said that the feat was made possible in response to intelligence received on Thursday, through the state-of-the-art Maritime Domain Awareness Facility, the Falcon Eye Alignment.

He said that the vessel contained 205 drums of a substance suspected to be Premium Motor Spirit and other products.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The patrol team vectored to the specified area and successfully apprehended a large blue fibre boat suspected to be engaged in illegal bunkering.

“The patrol team acted with precision, securing the vessel and promptly transporting it to the base,” he said.

The commander said that regrettably, the perpetrators abandoned the boat and fled upon sighting the patrol team.

“However, investigation and necessary actions to ensure appropriate handling of the incident is ongoing,” the NNS BEECROFT boss added.

He said that the operation underscored the navy’s unwavering commitment under the leadership of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, to ensure safety in the maritime domain.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will continue to ensure and sustain maritime security and eradicate illicit activities that can trigger fire hazards in coastal communities and within our maritime domain,” he said.

Oguntuga appealed to the general public to provide necessary information to nip catastrophic incidents in the bud before they occurred.

He added that the navy remained steadfast in its mission to maintain a safe and secure maritime environment for the prosperity of the nation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos govt vows to demolish illegal structures at Ogombo, Eti-Osa

Lagos govt vows to demolish illegal structures at Ogombo, Eti-Osa

Senate to expedite consideration on new minimum wage bill

Senate to expedite consideration on new minimum wage bill

Nigeria-Canadian Priest urges Tinubu to tackle poverty

Nigeria-Canadian Priest urges Tinubu to tackle poverty

FG calls for increased production to strengthen naira

FG calls for increased production to strengthen naira

Ohanaeze decries poor conditions of teachers in Nigeria

Ohanaeze decries poor conditions of teachers in Nigeria

UN agencies say one in 10 babies born prematurely in 2022

UN agencies say one in 10 babies born prematurely in 2022

Ganduje inaugurates committee to reconcile Akeredolu and his deputy

Ganduje inaugurates committee to reconcile Akeredolu and his deputy

Police arrest 46 suspects for murder, cultism, other crimes in Edo

Police arrest 46 suspects for murder, cultism, other crimes in Edo

Reopen sealed markets in Lagos, Rights group urges Sanwo-Olu

Reopen sealed markets in Lagos, Rights group urges Sanwo-Olu

Pulse Sports

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Nigerian police officer checking a vehicle documents at a checkpoint. [Carmart]

11 essential documents vehicle owners must have in Nigeria

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police