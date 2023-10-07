Navy seizes boat engaged in illegal bunkering in Lagos

The Commander, NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Lagos on Friday.

Oguntuga said that the feat was made possible in response to intelligence received on Thursday, through the state-of-the-art Maritime Domain Awareness Facility, the Falcon Eye Alignment.

He said that the vessel contained 205 drums of a substance suspected to be Premium Motor Spirit and other products.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The patrol team vectored to the specified area and successfully apprehended a large blue fibre boat suspected to be engaged in illegal bunkering.

“The patrol team acted with precision, securing the vessel and promptly transporting it to the base,” he said.

The commander said that regrettably, the perpetrators abandoned the boat and fled upon sighting the patrol team.

“However, investigation and necessary actions to ensure appropriate handling of the incident is ongoing,” the NNS BEECROFT boss added.

He said that the operation underscored the navy’s unwavering commitment under the leadership of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, to ensure safety in the maritime domain.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will continue to ensure and sustain maritime security and eradicate illicit activities that can trigger fire hazards in coastal communities and within our maritime domain,” he said.

Oguntuga appealed to the general public to provide necessary information to nip catastrophic incidents in the bud before they occurred.