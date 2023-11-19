ADVERTISEMENT
Navy intercepts 50 sacks of cannabis worth ₦70m in Badagry

Umoru said the items would be handed over to the appropriate agency for necessary action.

Nigerian Navy loading cannibal sativa seized on Sunday morning into their truck at Gbethrome community in Badagry [NAN]
Lt. Cdr Kelly Umoru, FOB Base Operations Officer, said personnel seized the items at about 6.30.a.m. at an uncompleted building near the beach.

Umoru said the naval operatives acted after receiving a tip-off about the activities of some suspected smugglers in the area.

“You will recall that on Nov.9, 2023, the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Navy Command Operations, Rear Admiral Mustapha Hassan, flagged off an operation codenamed ‘ Water Guard’ line with the Chief of Naval Staff’s directive..

“FOB Badagry on Sunday, Nov.19, acting on credible human intelligence, stormed Gbethrome and discovered 50 sacks of suspected cannabis sativa stored in an abandoned building near the beach.

“Each of the sacks contains about 200 parcels. The market value of the items is N70 million,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian Navy in Badagry had on Oct. 4, handed over 27 sacks of cannabis sativa worth N35 million to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Navy Capt. Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, FOB Commanding Officer, said the items were seized by operatives on Sept. 29 at Pako Beach in Badagry.

