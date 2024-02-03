ADVERTISEMENT
Navy intensifies operations against oil theft in Bayelsa

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that the base would continue to carry out operations toward curbing oil theft as well as other maritime crimes within its area of operations, to enhance national prosperity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that troops discovered and destroyed illegally refined products in the patrols between Jan. 22 and 29.

Commodore Olushina Ojebode, the Commander, NNS SOROH, stated this in Diebu community, Southern Ijaw.

He stated that 17,000 litres of products suspected to have been produced from stolen crude oil were recovered in a building in Diebu community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

Represented by Capt. Suleiman Abdulahi, the Executive Officer of NNS SOROH, he explained that the operation was in line with the Nigerian Navy’s Operation Delta Sanity, set up to end oil theft and illegal bunkering.

The operation, which is aimed at combating crude oil theft, illegal oil bunkering and other sundry crimes within the nation’s maritime environment, has so far recorded successes, particularly within the Nigerian Navy Ship SOROH area of operations.

He further explained that the Navy’s patrol team deployed at Naval Security Station (NNS 030) while on patrol at Zion Area of Ezetu community, in Southern Ijaw, discovered illegally refined Automotive Gas Oik, equivalent to four drums or 1,200 litres.

“Further patrol within the Gbaran community led to the interception of a wooden boat conveying 275 sacks of illegally refined AGO, equivalent to about 55 drums or 16,500 litres.

“All items recovered were handled with extant procedures on anti-crude oil theft operation.

“Similarly, on Jan. 23, at about 1135, a patrol team of NNS SOROH acted on credible intelligence and conducted operations around Sangana General Area where 30 sacks of illegally refined AGO equivalent to 6 drums or 1,800 litres were discovered and handled accordingly."

He added that the NNS SOROH patrol team, deployed at the Naval Security Station, (NNS 030) while on patrol on Jan. 29, conducted a cordon and search operation of a fishing camp around Atlas axis in the Ezetu community.

“The team recovered and deactivated various items used in constructing illegal refining sites (IRS).

"Items recovered included two pumping machines, one generator, galvanized pipes and various empty gallons and jerry cans.

“NNS SOROH and by extension, the Nigerian Navy will continue to pursue its mandate towards ensuring an environment safe for legitimate businesses in the maritime domain,” the commander said.

