Nigerian Navy lauded for efforts in combatting crude oil theft

Segun Adeyemi

The Centre praised President Bola Tinubu for appointing Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla as the Chief of Naval Staff.

Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla. [Punch]
This commendation followed a thorough evaluation of the Navy’s efforts to combat oil theft, significantly impacting the country’s economy.

The Centre highlighted that the recent victories in tackling oil theft demonstrate Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla’s effective leadership and the courage and dedication of the Nigerian Navy’s officers and personnel.

During a press conference in Abuja, Emmanuel Agabi announced that the Chief of Naval Staff has implemented significant operations, including Delta Sanity, and has revamped the Nigerian Navy’s Forward Operating Bases in the Niger Delta.

Agabi highlighted the deployment of ten warships, two attack helicopters, and 500 ballistic boats in a specialised amphibious exercise to combat crude oil theft and sea robbery in Nigeria’s waters as a significant move to protect national assets.

He said, “Nigeria recorded its highest oil production in almost two years, with crude oil production rising from 1.08 million barrels per day in July 2023 to an average of 1.38 million barrels per day in January and February 2024, representing a 300,000-bpd increase.

“Additionally, Nigeria’s Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) export cargoes have increased from an average of 16 per month in 2023 to 21 monthly in the first quarter of 2024. The Nigerian Navy has also recovered over 62,000 barrels of crude oil, as well as close to a million litres of illegally-refined diesel, petrol, and kerosene, valued in total at almost 10 billion Naira.

Agabi also commended the CNS for his patriotism, dedication, and commitment to Nigeria, noting his efforts towards sustainable development in the Blue Economy sector.

“The success story of the Nigerian Navy in less than a year is impeccable, and the Civil Centre on Security and Governance identifies with the leadership of the Nigerian Navy.

“The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, should be recognised for his unflinching passion and dedication, which has primarily been responsible for the operation successes of the Nigerian Navy in recent times.”

