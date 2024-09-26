ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Navy deploys 10 warships, helicopters for exercise to check oil, sea thieves

News Agency Of Nigeria

The flag officer noted that despite concerted efforts to completely curb maritime threats, they had persisted and had significantly undermined economic activities in the country.

Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Adm Saheed Akinwande flagging off Exercise Sea Guard 2024 aboard the Nigerian Navy Ship NNS Okpabana in Onne Rivers on Thursday
Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Adm Saheed Akinwande flagging off Exercise Sea Guard 2024 aboard the Nigerian Navy Ship NNS Okpabana in Onne Rivers on Thursday

Recommended articles

Rear Adm. Saheed Akinwande, the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, disclosed this to journalists during the flag-off of Exercise ‘Sea Guard 2024’ on Thursday in Onne, Rivers.

He explained that the Federal Government had been combating oil theft, sea robbery, sea piracy, and illegal foreign fishing, among others, for years with several successes recorded.

The flag officer noted that despite concerted efforts to completely curb maritime threats, they had persisted and had significantly undermined economic activities in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The consequences of this prevailing insecurity prompted the Central Naval Command (CNC) and Eastern Naval Command (ENC) to initiate a joint, coordinated, and decisive action.

“This operation, tagged: Exercise Sea Guard 2024, aimed to deny criminals and economic saboteurs the freedom of action, thereby securing our maritime environment.

“Although maritime insecurity persists on a low scale, the Nigerian Navy believes it could escalate if not deliberately addressed with a resolute stance,” he said.

Akinwande stated that 10 warships, two helicopters, Maritime Domain Awareness assets, and naval special forces drawn from the CNC and ENC would participate in the three-day exercise.

“This sea exercise, scheduled from Septemeber 26 to 28, aims to secure the nation’s maritime environment through a sustained credible presence at sea for national prosperity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It will be used to assess the operational readiness of assigned ships in conducting evolutions such as, anti-piracy and anti-crude oil theft operations, emergency drills, and fleet manoeuvres,” he added.

He explained that the Nigerian Navy would conduct the drill within Nigeria’s territorial waters under the CNC and ENC coverage areas. The navy officer expressed confidence that the naval expedition would directly or indirectly contribute to the much-needed economic recovery of the country.

According to him, the nation’s maritime space, with its vast oil and gas reserves, aquatic resources, and the Blue Economy initiative, remained a critical avenue for national prosperity.

“As such, the Nigerian Navy is doing everything within its mandate to eliminate all forms of threats within Nigeria’s maritime space,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate approves Iyantan as Ondo Commissioner for National Population Commission

Senate approves Iyantan as Ondo Commissioner for National Population Commission

Navy deploys 10 warships, helicopters for exercise to check oil, sea thieves

Navy deploys 10 warships, helicopters for exercise to check oil, sea thieves

Bobriskygate: Reps set to investigate bribery allegations against EFCC, NCS

Bobriskygate: Reps set to investigate bribery allegations against EFCC, NCS

Gates Foundation donates $600k for Borno flood victims, $5m for Lagos Business School

Gates Foundation donates $600k for Borno flood victims, $5m for Lagos Business School

BREAKING: Offa bank robbery suspects sentenced to death

BREAKING: Offa bank robbery suspects sentenced to death

Cholera claims mother's life, leaves 9-month-old baby, death toll hits 11 in Ebonyi

Cholera claims mother's life, leaves 9-month-old baby, death toll hits 11 in Ebonyi

16-year-old boy dies on football pitch during argument

16-year-old boy dies on football pitch during argument

Kekere-Ekun’s appointment as CJN shows Tinubu’s respect for seniority - Lado

Kekere-Ekun’s appointment as CJN shows Tinubu’s respect for seniority - Lado

34-yr-old mother-of-five becomes first person to die from BBL procedure in UK

34-yr-old mother-of-five becomes first person to die from BBL procedure in UK

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FCT teachers resume strike over unpaid wages, welfare issues with area councils

FCT teachers resume strike over unpaid wages, welfare issues with area councils

NAQS invites Nigerians to engage with the ECVC and benefit from the streamlined export processes. [Facebook]

FG backs new project to boost trade, security

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State. [Facebook]

Areas notorious for insecurity in Kaduna now enjoying peace - Sani

Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki. [Pulse]

Edo govt declares Friday work-free day to allow workers to travel to voting areas