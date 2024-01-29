ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Navy hands over 11 suspects linked to illegal refinery construction to NSCDC in Rivers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspects were arrested during a patrol of Krakrama Waterways to combat illegal oil bunkering in Rivers.

Navy hands over 11 suspects linked to illegal refinery construction to NSCDC in Rivers [NAN]
Navy hands over 11 suspects linked to illegal refinery construction to NSCDC in Rivers [NAN]

Recommended articles

Cdr. Sa’id Kabir, the Base Operations Officer of Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder Port Harcourt, handed the suspects over to Monday Lawal of the NSCDC Command in Rivers.

Kabir said the suspects were arrested during a patrol of Krakrama Waterways to combat illegal oil bunkering in Rivers.

“The arrests were made in line with the strategic mandate on zero tolerance for crude oil and other petroleum products theft.

ADVERTISEMENT

“NNS Pathfinder’s Tactical Response and Assault Squadron intercepted a boat with 11 persons on board during a patrol around Krakrama Creeks on January 23.

“Ten metal plates, 14 angle iron and 20 gas cylinders were found carefully concealed in the wooden boat for the construction of illegal refining facility in the creeks.

“Investigation revealed that the suspects were conveying the materials to Bille, a riverine community with the intent to construct an illegal refinery.

“It was also discovered that the suspects specialise in the construction of illegal refineries and were contracted by one Mr John.

“The base is making concerted efforts to arrest John and other suspects involved in this criminal enterprise,’’ Kabir said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officer warned oil thieves to relocate from Rivers as men of NNS Pathfinder were gaining ground to arrest and bring them to justice. He said the Navy was aware of attempts by criminal elements to discredit the security outfit to have the freedom to continue in their illicit operations.

The base will not be deterred by the antics of enemies of the nation in the discharge of its constitutional duties.

“We assure the people of Rivers of our readiness to facilitate a peaceful and secure environment for the conduct of legitimate business activities.

“To this end, NNS Pathfinder requests the support of members of the public to provide us with useful information on suspicious criminal activities in their communities,’’ he stated.

Receiving the 11 suspects and items, Lawal assured that the matter would be swiftly investigated, and the outcome made public. He also assured that the suspects would be arraigned if found culpable of allegations made against them.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Katsina Governor's wife provides free drugs, support to 12,202 sickle cell patients

Adamawa Fire Service saves over ₦2bn worth of property amidst 133 fire incidents in 2023

Adamawa Fire Service saves over ₦2bn worth of property amidst 133 fire incidents in 2023

Gov Sule dissociates Nasarawa of involvement in formation of Fulani vigilance group

Gov Sule dissociates Nasarawa of involvement in formation of Fulani vigilance group

Unilorin student sets new world record in fastest time for 5 skin fade haircuts

Unilorin student sets new world record in fastest time for 5 skin fade haircuts

NBA wants Minister Hannatu Musawa sacked for alleged NYSC Act violation

NBA wants Minister Hannatu Musawa sacked for alleged NYSC Act violation

Tinubu not a magician…Cabals want to frustrate his economic policies —  Uzodimma

Tinubu not a magician…Cabals want to frustrate his economic policies —  Uzodimma

Navy hands over 11 suspects linked to illegal refinery construction to NSCDC in Rivers

Navy hands over 11 suspects linked to illegal refinery construction to NSCDC in Rivers

Governor Idris approves ₦27.5 million for Law school fees of 38 indigenes

Governor Idris approves ₦27.5 million for Law school fees of 38 indigenes

Legal Aid Council resolves 465 cases in 2023, aims to expand services in 2024

Legal Aid Council resolves 465 cases in 2023, aims to expand services in 2024

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Feyi Daniels [Daily Post]

'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@NewsCentralTV]

Qatar Charity Foundation to build 500,000 houses for indigenes - Gov Sani

5kg cooking gas in Nigeria rises to ₦4,962.87 in December 2023 - NBS

5kg cooking gas in Nigeria rises to ₦4,962.87 in December 2023 - NBS

LASRERA investigates alleged land dispute between RevolutionPlus, customer [LinkedIn]

LASRERA investigates alleged land dispute between RevolutionPlus, customer