National Assembly gives 8 coaster buses, ₦35,000 to parliamentary staff

Speaking during the handing over, the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin said the gesture was the national assembly’s way of supporting the staff. Jibrin commended the Clerk to the National Assembly, Magaji Tambuwal for facilitating the provision of the buses.

He said that the 10th National Assembly under the leadership of the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio was committed towards promoting staff welfare.

"The senate president did not hesitate to approve the purchase of the buses as soon as the request got to his table.

"These buses will ease the transportation challenges being faced by parliamentary staff.

"The national assembly has also ensured the payment of the ₦35,000 cash award to its staff. You can see that we are serious about staff welfare,” he said.