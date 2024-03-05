ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Pay our 4 months salaries in 2 weeks else we shut down - NASU urges Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

NASU members are yet to be paid the four months withheld salaries arrears while some other unions had been paid full.

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

Recommended articles

Hassan Makolo, its National President, made the call during an emergency meeting of NASU branch chairmen and Inter-University Centres on Monday in Abuja. Makolo said that the call was imperative to ensure industrial harmony in the sector.

He recalled that Tinubu had given a directive that the withheld salaries of the unions that embarked on strike during the last regime should be paid. According to him, it is no longer news that members of other unions had been paid the four months withheld salaries.

We went on strike that was forced on us by the government and we followed all due process.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We signed an Memorandum of Action (MoA), where it was agreed that no one will be victimised.

“But the non-payment of the four months salaries arrears to us is victimisation.

“I want to use this medium to appeal to the appropriate government agencies that our four months withheld salaries should be paid to allow industrial peace and harmony,” he said.

Makolo, however, urged the branch chairmen and others to stand for what was just and ensure none of their member was shortchanged. Also, Peters Adeyemi, General Secretary of NASU, expressed shock that NASU members were yet to be paid the four months withheld salaries arrears while some other unions had been paid full.

According to Adeyemi, the meeting was convened so that industrial harmony and stability that had been witnessed since the advent of this new government, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, can be sustained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was shocking that just a few weeks ago, we were informed that the office of the Chief of Staff gave approval to the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation to pay the four months salaries to one of the unions.

“We asked ourselves, was there a contradiction in the pronouncement of government and its functionaries? Is it what is supposed to be?

“Comrades, if there is any union and its members that deserve to be paid first, it should be members of NASU,” he stated.

He explained that NASU had an agreement with government that was treated appropriately and with a clause of no victimisation.

“No victimisation means nothing will be denied of our members. The idea of the same government coming to say no work no pay was injustice at the highest order.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We appreciate the present government for making the pronouncement that this salaries will be paid.

“But we are confused as to why up till this moment NASU members have not been paid their four months withheld salaries.

“This meeting is to call on the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct, without any further delay, the payment of our four months withheld outstanding salaries

“We are not unmindful of the problems that this government is confront with, but if these monies are not paid in the next one week or two weeks, we are going to shut down,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Former Ondo SSG drops gubernatorial bid, backs Sen Ibrahim for APC ticket

Former Ondo SSG drops gubernatorial bid, backs Sen Ibrahim for APC ticket

Customs cautions against scam, says no recruitment at the moment

Customs cautions against scam, says no recruitment at the moment

Tallen celebrates Obasanjo at 87, praises him as Nigeria's unwavering voice

Tallen celebrates Obasanjo at 87, praises him as Nigeria's unwavering voice

Kano Police take measures to curb food hoarding, ensure market supply

Kano Police take measures to curb food hoarding, ensure market supply

Governor Alia denies receiving ₦44 billion from FG, slams allegations

Governor Alia denies receiving ₦44 billion from FG, slams allegations

He sold Nigeria's future  -  Gov Mutfwang blames economic hardship on Buhari

He sold Nigeria's future  -  Gov Mutfwang blames economic hardship on Buhari

Katsina Governor's wife secures foreign scholarships for 50 indigenes

Katsina Governor's wife secures foreign scholarships for 50 indigenes

Pay our 4 months salaries in 2 weeks else we shut down - NASU urges Tinubu

Pay our 4 months salaries in 2 weeks else we shut down - NASU urges Tinubu

More than 60 countries will conduct elections in 2024

More than 60 countries will conduct elections in 2024

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NLC protest over fuel price hike in Abuja on May 18, 2016.

NLC protest to go as planned as FG’s last-minute push to prevent it fails

The former Secretary to Government of Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal,

Babachir says the shoe he bought for ₦78k 3 years ago now costs ₦1.3m

Former World Boxing Federation Champion, Bashiru Lawrence Ali, aka Bash Ali [Boomplay]

From millionaire to zeronaire  -  Bash Ali wants to rule Nigeria after retirement

Hafsat Abubakar Bakari [Arise News]

Senate confirms Hafsat Bakari for appointment as Director, NFIU