Criticism greets NASS's 'Coastal Guards Bill' - here's what you need to know

Segun Adeyemi

They argue that establishing a separate Coast Guard would lead to redundancy and potentially underfund the Nigerian Navy, risking operational inefficiencies.

The Nigerian National Assembly Complex. [Facebook]
At a press conference in Abuja, the Coalition in Support of National Security Advancement (CSNSA) denounced the proposed bill, calling it a “backdoor” attempt to amend the Constitution by creating a new armed force.

“The proposed Coast Guard contradicts Section 217 of the Nigerian Constitution, which recognises only the Army, Navy, and Air Force as branches of the Armed Forces,” said CSNSA spokespersons Okwa Dan and Bilal Abdulahi.

Citing global models, CSNSA pointed to the successful performance of the Nigerian Navy in managing marine security functions, such as counter-piracy and hydrography, noting that it has received international recognition for its work.

“Rather than adding a new military entity, it would be more effective to strengthen the Navy,” the coalition stated, adding that a new Coast Guard could lead to overlapping roles and potential jurisdictional conflicts.

READ ALSO: FG mulls creation of coastal guards to secure waterways

From an economic perspective, the coalition highlighted the financial burden of maintaining a Coast Guard, noting that the U.S. spends over $13 billion annually on its Coast Guard. Nigeria’s current economic constraints, they argue, make it impractical to add another costly security body.

“This significant cost could be better used to boost the capabilities of the Nigerian Navy,” CSNSA suggested.

The coalition instead proposed creating a civilian-controlled agency to handle non-military maritime functions, such as environmental protection, customs enforcement, and search and rescue operations. This approach, they argue, would ensure that maritime security is maintained without the complexities and constitutional conflicts a military-run Coast Guard might bring.

President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly. [Facebook/Getty Images]
Calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Assembly to discard the bill, CSNSA stated: “Increasing support to the Nigerian Navy is a practical way to improve maritime security without adding more red tape. Nigeria’s maritime security needs can be better met with a civilian-controlled agency for non-military duties.”

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

