Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NASS staff protest unpaid salaries, allowances

Saraki, Dogara NASS workers protest unpaid salaries, allowances

National Assembly workers protest unpaid salaries and allowances as plenary resumes.

  • Published:
National Assembly workers protest unpaid salaries and allowances as plenary resumes. play

National Assembly workers protest unpaid salaries and allowances as plenary resumes.

(Pulse)

As the National Assembly resumes plenary after over two months of recess, legislative aides on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, protested nonpayment of their salaries and allowances.

Carrying placards and chanting solidarity songs, the legislative staff lamented their poor condition of living.

"We cannot even pay our children school fees and hospital bills," a female staff said.

Leader of the protest, Nyakari Abasi Etuk, told journalists that staff of the National Assembly have also been denied trainings by the current leadership.

Senator Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara lead the Senate and House of Representatives, respectively.

Saraki, Dogara condemn impeachment move against Benue Governor, Ortom play

Bukola Saraki, Yakubu Dogara

(Reps)

 

“Some of us they are owing us up to one point something million and these are funds we use to go on errands and other miscellaneous things. The last leadership of the national assembly paid us up to date”, he said.

“The issue of training is also there. We are supposed to have four trainings in a year. Ever since we started we have not had training. The training that we had was sponsored by the National Assembly service commission. All we are asking for is our entitlements.

ALSO READ: Senate President faces impeachment threat as National Assembly resumes today

“We have tried we are calling on the leadership - so we are telling the world that they are owing us, they are taking us to the point where we have to address everybody. This is our plight this is our concern, we are telling everybody - today is the resumption date - most of the aides, some have died, some don't have money to send their children to school.

“The leadership as a matter of urgency - we are calling on the leadership to ensure that our allowances, to ensure we collect our duty tour allowances.

“Every year, allocations and budget are given to the national assembly which captures the legislative aides. So all we are saying, all we are asking for is for them to pay us,” he pleaded.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 2019 Election Saraki reacts to reports that he betrayed Atiku by...bullet
2 Nigerian News Roundup Plateau bloodbath, Sanwo-Olu takeover and other...bullet
3 Tunde Bakare Atiku’s emergence means it will be eagle vs eaglebullet

Related Articles

Abuja Protest Police accuse Dino Melaye, Ben Bruce of violence, vow to seek redress in court
Nigerian News Roundup Plateau bloodbath, Sanwo-Olu takeover and other stories of the week
PDP Protest Saraki faults police statement on party's march
Saraki APC accuses Senate President of treason
NASS No tension between Saraki and Dogara - Speaker's aide
Saraki APC Senators to meet with Oshiomhole allegedly over Senate President’s removal
2019 Election Read what HSBC Bank actually says will happen to Nigeria's economy if Buhari wins
Nigerian News Roundup 'President' Saraki, PVC extension and other top stories of the week
PIGB What exactly is this Petroleum Industry Governance Bill everyone's talking about?

Local

Insecurity Plateau State gets new Police Commissioner after recent killings
NDLEA Agency decries high-level abuse of tramadol, cough syrup
Fulani people are marginalised, abandoned by Buhari - Ribadu
Herders-Farmers Crisis Fulani people are marginalised in Nigeria, feel abandoned by Buhari - Ribadu
Here is why many Nigerians are in Chinese prisons
In Lagos Lawyer faces trial over alleged procurement of fake judgments
X
Advertisement