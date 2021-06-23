Lawan says roof leak proves Nigerians should have allowed N37bn renovation of NASS building

The complex became the centre of national attention on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 after the lobby was flooded with rainwater that leaked from its roof while lawmakers were sitting in the chamber.

Cleaners were pictured scooping water from the floor into buckets, images that were received with scorn and mockery by many Nigerian commenters.

National Assembly Pulse Nigeria

During plenary on Wednesday, June 23, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, raised a point of order to express outrage with the media reportage of the incident which he said was inaccurate.

The senator said that contrary to some reports, the leak did not happen inside the chamber, and did not delay plenary.

He also took exception to the reports that the leak happened after the complex was renovated with N37 billion.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2019 approved the sum for the renovation of the complex as part of the 2020 budget of the Federal Capital Development Administration which owns the building.

The sum was considered excessive by many Nigerians who demanded its withdrawal, and Senator Abdullahi claimed on Wednesday that it was later slashed to N9 billion.

Commenting on the roof leak on Wednesday, Lawan said the approval of renovation fund was irresponsibly reported at the time it was first made public.

He said Nigerians should have supported the renovation effort because the complex has not been upgraded in over 20 years.

The 62-year-old said Tuesday's leak incident is a vindication of the National Assembly leadership's well-intentioned effort to renovate the complex.

He said Nigerians must support such an effort because the complex is a symbol of democracy that must be protected.

"If this complex leaks, the interpretation is we're not holding our democracy with the respect it deserves.

"This symbol of democracy must be protected.

"This house is the house of Nigerians, not members of the National Assembly," he said.