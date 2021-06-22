The roof of Nigeria's National Assembly is leaking
The national assembly dome is one of Nigeria's architectural masterpieces.
The national assembly dome is one of Nigeria's landmark and standout edifices, gulping billions of Naira in renovation works annually.
Punch reports that a recent rainfall has exposed the building's underbelly, with water splashing to the lobby area and round the place.
Cleaners have also been pictured scooping water from the floor into buckets.
"The leadership of the national assembly had in 2020 approved N37 billion for the renovation of the edifice, built about 27 years ago," Punch writes.
The scenario has delayed today's proceedings.
Senators resumed plenary today, June 22, after a one-week break, to mark the end of their second legislative year.
