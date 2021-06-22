RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

The roof of Nigeria's National Assembly is leaking

The national assembly dome is one of Nigeria's architectural masterpieces.

National Assembly building (Punch)
The roof of Nigeria's parliament building, the National Assembly, leaked buckets after an early morning downpour in Abuja, the nation's capital city on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

The national assembly dome is one of Nigeria's landmark and standout edifices, gulping billions of Naira in renovation works annually.

Punch reports that a recent rainfall has exposed the building's underbelly, with water splashing to the lobby area and round the place.

National Assembly building in Nigeria (The Nation)
National Assembly building in Nigeria (The Nation) ece-auto-gen

Cleaners have also been pictured scooping water from the floor into buckets.

"The leadership of the national assembly had in 2020 approved N37 billion for the renovation of the edifice, built about 27 years ago," Punch writes.

The scenario has delayed today's proceedings.

Senators resumed plenary today, June 22, after a one-week break, to mark the end of their second legislative year.

