ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NASENI, Chinese firms sign $2bn MoUs for new projects

News Agency Of Nigeria

The event, which was held at the Nigerian Embassy in Beijing later saw the Vice President meeting with several communications, tech, railway, power and construction giants.

NASENI, Chinese firms sign $2bn MoUs for new projects [Presidency]
NASENI, Chinese firms sign $2bn MoUs for new projects [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice-President, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Nkwocha said that Vice President Kashim Shettima, who is representing President Bola Tinubu at the Belt And Road Initiative Forum in Beijing, China, witnessed the signing of the MoUs.

He also said that the event was witnessed by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Power, Works and other top government officials present.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, ”As Nigeria continues to reap heaps and bounds of dividends from the ongoing 3rd Belt And Road Initiative (BRI), NASENI) and three Chinese partners have signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for new projects valued at $2 billion.

”Another $4 billion is the worth of letters of intent for new projects and investments.

”This is just as the Federal Ministry of Works also signed an MoU with China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd. for the construction of the Lekki Blue Seaport contract at the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos.”

Shettima commended all stakeholders and their Chinese counterparts, saying ” Nigeria has never been this ripe and ready for businesses to thrive in.”

He said with the painstaking efforts by the Tinubu administration to ensure a level playing ground for all investors following the removal of all bottlenecks, the coast was now clear for deepened economic and trade collaborations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, Alhaji Khalil Halilu, Executive Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NASENI said the crystallisation of the agreements was a fulfilment of the agency’s commitments towards boosting the Foreign Direct Investment drive of the Tinubu administration.

He said, ”This is a very important day for us at the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure because it is a day to show the results of some of the work that we have been doing in the last six weeks since I assumed the leadership of NASENI.”

Also, the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, during the signing of the MoU on the construction of the Deep Blue Sea Port at the Lekki Free Trade Zone, said the project was yet another indication that Nigeria still remains an industrial haven for many investors.

The event, which was held at the Nigerian Embassy in Beijing later saw the Vice President meeting with several communications, tech, railway, power and construction giants.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Supreme Court fixes Monday to hear Atiku's appeal against Tinubu

Supreme Court fixes Monday to hear Atiku's appeal against Tinubu

NASENI, Chinese firms sign $2bn MoUs for new projects

NASENI, Chinese firms sign $2bn MoUs for new projects

Reps seek appointment of 9 new Justices to the Supreme Court

Reps seek appointment of 9 new Justices to the Supreme Court

Tinubu appoints Ibrahim as new CEO for agric development fund

Tinubu appoints Ibrahim as new CEO for agric development fund

Wike doesn't plan to demolish Abuja National Mosque - FCDA refutes report

Wike doesn't plan to demolish Abuja National Mosque - FCDA refutes report

Nigerian Army to strengthen ties with Turkey in fight against terrorism

Nigerian Army to strengthen ties with Turkey in fight against terrorism

Tinubu withdraws appointment of 24-year-old FERMA Chairman

Tinubu withdraws appointment of 24-year-old FERMA Chairman

Wike rejects Nigeria Customs request to reclaim revoked land in FCT

Wike rejects Nigeria Customs request to reclaim revoked land in FCT

Chaos in Ilorin as correctional service bus carrying inmates crushes 6 people

Chaos in Ilorin as correctional service bus carrying inmates crushes 6 people

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Mohbad's Death: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Ola Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa

The twin babies were delivered at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja [LASUTH]

Conjoined twin girls delivered at LASUTH die 1 day apart