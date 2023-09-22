ADVERTISEMENT
Nasarawa medical centre threatens mass burial for 9 unclaimed corpses

News Agency Of Nigeria

The decision by the management of the medical centre to issue the deadline is because some of the corpses have been there for two years.

FMC Keffi threatens mass burial for 9 unclaimed corpses. [NAN]
This is contained in a statement signed by Ms Esther Bature, Public Relations Officer of the hospital and made available to newsmen in Keffi on Friday.

According to her, the decision by the management of the medical centre to issue the deadline is because some of the corpses were brought in 2021 and others in 2022, thereby exceeding the time limit of 6 months permitted by law.

“Consequently members of the public who lost their loved ones during the stated period indicated herein, may please, visit the hospital’s morgue for possible identification and claim,” she said.

She said that at the expiration of the two-week deadline, effective from Friday, September 22, 2023, the hospital would be left with no option but to give the nine corpses a mass burial.

News Agency Of Nigeria

