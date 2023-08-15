Nasarawa Govt set to ensure full enforcement of domesticated laws

Labaran Magaji, the newly sworn-in Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General (AG), stated this on Tuesday in Lafia while taking over the affairs of the ministry.

According to the commissioner, the ministry has the mandate of Gov. Abdullahi Sule to activate the enforcement of the laws in order to protect the vulnerable especially women and children.

He added that the team of counsels from the ministry is ready to prosecute any person no matter his or her status, if he commits a crime against the state.

“With my background as a public prosecutor, I will bring my experience to bear to ensure adherence to the rule of law in the state.

“I have served as a public prosecutor for the past 10 years and the ministry under my watch would do its best to ensure due process and rule of law,” the commissioner for justice added.

On the case between some group of pensioners and the state government that led to the garnishing of bank accounts of the government, the commissioner promised to resolve the impasse without further delay.

“I am yet to receive briefing on the issue the case with the pensioners and the state government, but we will employ every means legally to resolve the issue as soon as I get proper briefing,” the AG added.