ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nasarawa Govt set to ensure full enforcement of domesticated laws

News Agency Of Nigeria

Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General called on the staff of the ministry to take their jobs seriously and avoid truancy as it would not longer be business as usual.

Nasarawa State Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule. [Twitter/@NasarawaGovt]
Nasarawa State Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule. [Twitter/@NasarawaGovt]

Recommended articles

Labaran Magaji, the newly sworn-in Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General (AG), stated this on Tuesday in Lafia while taking over the affairs of the ministry.

According to the commissioner, the ministry has the mandate of Gov. Abdullahi Sule to activate the enforcement of the laws in order to protect the vulnerable especially women and children.

He added that the team of counsels from the ministry is ready to prosecute any person no matter his or her status, if he commits a crime against the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With my background as a public prosecutor, I will bring my experience to bear to ensure adherence to the rule of law in the state.

“I have served as a public prosecutor for the past 10 years and the ministry under my watch would do its best to ensure due process and rule of law,” the commissioner for justice added.

On the case between some group of pensioners and the state government that led to the garnishing of bank accounts of the government, the commissioner promised to resolve the impasse without further delay.

“I am yet to receive briefing on the issue the case with the pensioners and the state government, but we will employ every means legally to resolve the issue as soon as I get proper briefing,” the AG added.

Magaji therefore called on the staff of the ministry to take their jobs seriously and avoid truancy as it would not longer be business as usual.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nasarawa Govt set to ensure full enforcement of domesticated laws

Nasarawa Govt set to ensure full enforcement of domesticated laws

Kaduna Govt partners with Google to train 5,000 women, girls in tech

Kaduna Govt partners with Google to train 5,000 women, girls in tech

NBTE approves Nacabs poly to begin HND programmes

NBTE approves Nacabs poly to begin HND programmes

DRTS chief commends FCT PS over reintroduction of park, pay policy

DRTS chief commends FCT PS over reintroduction of park, pay policy

Advertising panel dissolved as ARCON tears down ‘All eyes on the Judiciary’ billboards

Advertising panel dissolved as ARCON tears down ‘All eyes on the Judiciary’ billboards

NHRC receives 122 complaints of alleged human rights abuse in Kano

NHRC receives 122 complaints of alleged human rights abuse in Kano

NILDS, UN calls on State legislatures to implement National Action Plan

NILDS, UN calls on State legislatures to implement National Action Plan

TRCN inducts 341 AAU graduands as professional teachers

TRCN inducts 341 AAU graduands as professional teachers

Nigeria Customs boss visits orphanage, lauds founder’s vision

Nigeria Customs boss visits orphanage, lauds founder’s vision

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

ECOWAS has given a matching order to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. [Africa Report]

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

Late Taiwo Odukoya [Nobiele]

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE