NANS lauds Tinubu for approving ₦683b tertiary institutions intervention fund

The amount was announced on Friday by the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Echono, during the strategic planning meeting with heads of beneficiary institutions in Abuja.

The President of NANS, Pedro Obi, told newsmen in Enugu on Friday that the “monumental decision” marked a significant milestone in the development of the education system in the country.

Obi said that the association recognised the immense dedication and commitment of President Tinubu towards improving the quality of education in Nigeria.

According to him, the approval demonstrates the government’s unwavering support for public tertiary institutions.

This, he said, remained a clear indication of President Tinubu’s recognition of the pivotal role that education plays in shaping the future of the nation.

“We believe that the allocation of these funds will go a long way in addressing the various challenges faced by public tertiary institutions across the country.

“NANS urges the management of the institutions to utilise the subvention properly and transparently.

“These funds must be directed towards initiatives that will directly benefit the students and enhance the quality of education offered in these institutions,” he said.

The NANS boss also implored the school management to ensure that the intervention helped to reduce the increment and hike in school fees experienced by students in tertiary institutions.

“It is our firm belief that education should be affordable and accessible to all, and the prudent utilisation of these funds will contribute to achieving this goal.

“NANS remains committed to collaborating with the government and all relevant stakeholders to address the challenges facing the Nigerian educational system.

“We are confident that with continued support and investment in the sector, we can create an enabling environment for students to thrive academically and become productive members of society.

“Once again, we express our deepest appreciation to President Tinubu for his visionary leadership and commitment to the advancement of education in Nigeria,” he said.

