ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NANS lauds Tinubu for approving ₦683b tertiary institutions intervention fund

News Agency Of Nigeria

NANS said it remains committed to collaborating with the government and all relevant stakeholders to address the challenges facing the Nigerian educational system.

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

Recommended articles

The amount was announced on Friday by the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Echono, during the strategic planning meeting with heads of beneficiary institutions in Abuja.

The President of NANS, Pedro Obi, told newsmen in Enugu on Friday that the “monumental decision” marked a significant milestone in the development of the education system in the country.

Obi said that the association recognised the immense dedication and commitment of President Tinubu towards improving the quality of education in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the approval demonstrates the government’s unwavering support for public tertiary institutions.

This, he said, remained a clear indication of President Tinubu’s recognition of the pivotal role that education plays in shaping the future of the nation.

“We believe that the allocation of these funds will go a long way in addressing the various challenges faced by public tertiary institutions across the country.

“NANS urges the management of the institutions to utilise the subvention properly and transparently.

“These funds must be directed towards initiatives that will directly benefit the students and enhance the quality of education offered in these institutions,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NANS boss also implored the school management to ensure that the intervention helped to reduce the increment and hike in school fees experienced by students in tertiary institutions.

“It is our firm belief that education should be affordable and accessible to all, and the prudent utilisation of these funds will contribute to achieving this goal.

“NANS remains committed to collaborating with the government and all relevant stakeholders to address the challenges facing the Nigerian educational system.

“We are confident that with continued support and investment in the sector, we can create an enabling environment for students to thrive academically and become productive members of society.

“Once again, we express our deepest appreciation to President Tinubu for his visionary leadership and commitment to the advancement of education in Nigeria,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, called on students to remain focused, and dedicated, and utilise the opportunities provided by this intervention fund for their educational and personal growth and development.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos govt increases AFCON viewing centres to 20, introduces more attractions

Lagos govt increases AFCON viewing centres to 20, introduces more attractions

Tinubu calls for strengthened cooperation with France to end terrorism

Tinubu calls for strengthened cooperation with France to end terrorism

Kebbi acquires 6,000 solar pumps, power tillers for dry season farming

Kebbi acquires 6,000 solar pumps, power tillers for dry season farming

More residents troop to Mobolaji Johnson Arena for ‘Keep Fit Lagos’ exercise

More residents troop to Mobolaji Johnson Arena for ‘Keep Fit Lagos’ exercise

Ribadu settles dispute between Lagos government & road transport association

Ribadu settles dispute between Lagos government & road transport association

NANS lauds Tinubu for approving ₦683b tertiary institutions intervention fund

NANS lauds Tinubu for approving ₦683b tertiary institutions intervention fund

Stop partisan politics and support Sanwo-Olu, APC urges opposition

Stop partisan politics and support Sanwo-Olu, APC urges opposition

Tinubu appoints board members for gas infrastructure Fund

Tinubu appoints board members for gas infrastructure Fund

Redemption for Yusuf, Mutfwang, Lawal at Supreme Court, others coast home

Redemption for Yusuf, Mutfwang, Lawal at Supreme Court, others coast home

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Lagos warns entertainment centres against sales, distribution of fake drinks

President Bola Tinubu

Nigerians are confident in your capacity, Tinubu tells security chiefs

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum.

Borno pays ₦55.9m to settle school fees of 153 poor medical students

Governor Babajide Sanwo of Lagos State. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Lagos Assembly passes Sanwo-Olu's ₦2.267trn 2024 budget