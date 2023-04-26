The sports category has moved to a new website.
NANS gives MultiChoice 7 days to reverse DStv, GOtv subscription rates

Bayo Wahab

NANS says MultiChoice is extorting Nigerians and bringing hardship on them.

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)
The Pay TV company, Multichoice had on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, announced the new rates, which will begin from May 1, 2023.

But the students have given the company a seven-day ultimatum to reverse its planned increase on DStv and GOtv subscriptions.

In a statement signed by its Coordinator, Adejuwon Olatunji; Deputy Coordinator, Alao John, and Public Relations Officer, Opeoluwa Awoyinfa on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, the group said that MultiChoice was extorting Nigerians and bringing hardship on them.

The statement reads in part, “Today, we are aware that MultiChoice Digital Satellite has increased their tariffs without considering the standard of living of Nigerians. We have also waited for long to see if this same company will dance to the music of Nigerians who have been clamouring for pay as you view tariff but the reverse is the case.

“This is the time to call on the National Broadcasting Commission to go back to the commission act to regulate the ownership, activities and operations of Direct Broadcast Satellite Service Providers. DSTV is one of the leading direct-to-home service providers in Nigeria since its inception of operation far back in 1995 and has also made a lot of profit with over 25 million subscribers which is the largest market for its operations.

“We want the Federal Government to stampede their proposed plan in tariffs increment and also force them to implement the pay-as-you-view system. We are aware that DSTV operates a system of pay-as-you-go tariffs in other countries.”

Issuing the ultimatum, the group asked the company to reverse its tariffs hike and also charge on a ‘pay as you view’ basis.

“We hereby give seven days ultimatum to MultiChoice Digital Satellite Television to reverse their plan of increasing their tariffs and also yield to the call of Nigerians and also implementing pay as you view tariffs or else we shall be left with no other option than to lock up all offices of DSTV until our demands are met which is the mind of all Nigerians,” the statement reads.

The tariffs hike came barely a year after the Pay TV firm increased its subscriptions rates.

In March 2022, the company said the prices were increased due to the rising costs of inflation and business operations in the country.

