Nancy x Viva is trending! Here's why

#FeatureByViva: Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Nancy Isime has been unveiled as the new face of Viva Detergent.

Viva Detergent is known for its high-quality and effective products and has always stood out from other detergent brands, through its innovative approach to solving problems related to laundry cleaning, laundry care, and laundry satisfaction.

Addressing guests after the signing ceremony at their Ikeja, Lagos office, Mr. Santosh Kumar, the Chief Marketing Officer of Aspira Nigeria said:

“Viva Detergent has always held on to its promise of providing good quality products at affordable prices. We never compromise on quality and innovation, and Nancy Isime, who aspires to be excellent in everything she does, is a great example of this. We are excited to have her on board with us."

“We chose Nancy to be our ambassador because she is a true example of a woman who has proved her mettle in the entertainment industry,” said Sami Jaafar, managing director of Aspira Nig. Ltd. “She has been a source of inspiration for millions of Nigeria youth, whom she has connected with because of her incredible talent.”

Nancy said, “I am officially the new ambassador of Viva Detergent. Thank you guys so much for being supportive. I am so happy and excited to be part of the family now!”

The actress added that she is looking forward to working with the brand in helping spread its message of promoting cleanliness among Nigerians.

