Court grants ARCON leave to serve summons on Facebook owners in ₦‎30bn suit

The court gave the nod pursuant to an application by ARCON in a pending ₦‎30 billion suit against the social media giant for violation of the extant advertising laws of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the writ is to be served at the United States corporate headquarters of Meta which also owns Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp social media platforms.

While Meta is the first defendant in the suit, AT3 Resources Limited is the second defendant.

ARCON is seeking a declaration that the publication of various advertisements and marketing communications materials targeted at Nigeria through Meta’s platforms without prior vetting and approval by Advertising Standards Panel is illegal.

The regulatory body also claimed that the act disregarded Nigerian culture, constitutional tenets, moral values and religious sensitivity of citizens.

ARCON is, therefore, seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants, their privies, agents, servants and associates from publishing any advertising or marketing communications materials without recourse to ARCON in line with the country’s advertising law.

It is also seeking N30 billion in fines and sanctions for the continued violations and infractions of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria Act No. 23 of 2022.

Mr Musa Garba on Tuesday, assumed duty as the 41st Commissioner of Police (CP), Kaduna State Command.

He took over the mantle of leadership from the immediate past Commissioner of Police, Mr Yekini Ayoku, who was recently elevated to the rank of AIG and deployed to a higher office.

Addressing newsmen shortly after his arrival, Garba said the people of Kaduna should expect change and drastic reduction of crime and criminality in the state.

Recalling his experience as a Police Officer, he said he started his career in Kaduna State, adding that he knew the nooks and crannies of the state.

“I want to assure the people of Kaduna that very soon, they will see a drastic change in terms of security, they will sleep with their two eyes closed,” he said.

The CP also assured residents of the state that within a short period, they would see and appreciate the security apparatus in the state.

He added that security of their lives and properties was paramount, while soliciting for their cooperation and assistance in information sharing and other possible ways of abating crime.

He tasked Officers and men in the command to be prepared for the task ahead, while callling for synergy amongst the security architecture in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Garba, who hails from Zamfara State, is an alumnus of Usman Danfodio University Sokoto and was enlisted into the Nigeria Police as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police on the 18th May, 1992.

He has held several operational, investigative and administrative positions in the Force since his passing out from the Police Academy and commissioned as an officer.

His first posting was to Plateau State Police Command where he was the Divisional Traffic Officer in Shendam.

Garba was also in Taraba State as the Divisional Crime Officer in Gembu and Commanding Officer of Police Mobile Force 40 Squadron Jalingo.

At a time, he was the Aid De Camp (ADC) to a former Governor of Zamfara State and served at the State C.I.D.

The CP was also in Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Kaduna Command, Police College Kaduna and Coordinator Community Policing in Kaduna.

He was also a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Kaduna, Sokoto and FCT Abuja Police Commands.

While in Kaduna, he was DPO Kurmin Mashi and Sabon Gari Kaduna.

The CP was again a Commanding Officer at Police Mobile Force 41 Squadron Damaturu Yobe State.

He was Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of operations in Kebbi State, Area Commander Bori, Rivers State and Deputy Commissioner of Police Armaments Force Headquarters Abuja.

Until his recent posting to Kaduna, he was the Commandant Police Training School Ikeja, Lagos State.