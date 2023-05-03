The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court grants ARCON leave to serve summons on Facebook owners in ₦‎30bn suit

News Agency Of Nigeria

While Meta is the first defendant in the suit, AT3 Resources Limited is the second defendant.

Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg

Recommended articles

The court gave the nod pursuant to an application by ARCON in a pending ₦‎30 billion suit against the social media giant for violation of the extant advertising laws of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the writ is to be served at the United States corporate headquarters of Meta which also owns Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp social media platforms.

While Meta is the first defendant in the suit, AT3 Resources Limited is the second defendant.

ADVERTISEMENT

ARCON is seeking a declaration that the publication of various advertisements and marketing communications materials targeted at Nigeria through Meta’s platforms without prior vetting and approval by Advertising Standards Panel is illegal.

The regulatory body also claimed that the act disregarded Nigerian culture, constitutional tenets, moral values and religious sensitivity of citizens.

ARCON is, therefore, seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants, their privies, agents, servants and associates from publishing any advertising or marketing communications materials without recourse to ARCON in line with the country’s advertising law.

It is also seeking N30 billion in fines and sanctions for the continued violations and infractions of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria Act No. 23 of 2022.

Mr Musa Garba on Tuesday, assumed duty as the 41st Commissioner of Police (CP), Kaduna State Command.

ADVERTISEMENT

He took over the mantle of leadership from the immediate past Commissioner of Police, Mr Yekini Ayoku, who was recently elevated to the rank of AIG and deployed to a higher office.

Addressing newsmen shortly after his arrival, Garba said the people of Kaduna should expect change and drastic reduction of crime and criminality in the state.

Recalling his experience as a Police Officer, he said he started his career in Kaduna State, adding that he knew the nooks and crannies of the state.

“I want to assure the people of Kaduna that very soon, they will see a drastic change in terms of security, they will sleep with their two eyes closed,” he said.

The CP also assured residents of the state that within a short period, they would see and appreciate the security apparatus in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that security of their lives and properties was paramount, while soliciting for their cooperation and assistance in information sharing and other possible ways of abating crime.

He tasked Officers and men in the command to be prepared for the task ahead, while callling for synergy amongst the security architecture in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Garba, who hails from Zamfara State, is an alumnus of Usman Danfodio University Sokoto and was enlisted into the Nigeria Police as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police on the 18th May, 1992.

He has held several operational, investigative and administrative positions in the Force since his passing out from the Police Academy and commissioned as an officer.

His first posting was to Plateau State Police Command where he was the Divisional Traffic Officer in Shendam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garba was also in Taraba State as the Divisional Crime Officer in Gembu and Commanding Officer of Police Mobile Force 40 Squadron Jalingo.

At a time, he was the Aid De Camp (ADC) to a former Governor of Zamfara State and served at the State C.I.D.

The CP was also in Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Kaduna Command, Police College Kaduna and Coordinator Community Policing in Kaduna.

He was also a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Kaduna, Sokoto and FCT Abuja Police Commands.

While in Kaduna, he was DPO Kurmin Mashi and Sabon Gari Kaduna.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CP was again a Commanding Officer at Police Mobile Force 41 Squadron Damaturu Yobe State.

He was Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of operations in Kebbi State, Area Commander Bori, Rivers State and Deputy Commissioner of Police Armaments Force Headquarters Abuja.

Until his recent posting to Kaduna, he was the Commandant Police Training School Ikeja, Lagos State.

CP Garba is privileged to have been a recipient of several awards and fellow of several institutes, including International Institute of Professional Security (IIPS), Institute of Security Nigeria (ISN), Institute of Criminological Studies and Security Management (ICSSM) and Institute of Strategic Public Negotiations (ISPN).

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari off to London to attend King Charles’ coronation

Buhari off to London to attend King Charles’ coronation

Malami takes over ₦‎1.8bn suit against Dasuki’s ex-aide, 8 others

Malami takes over ₦‎1.8bn suit against Dasuki’s ex-aide, 8 others

13,000 Nigerians benefited from flood relief interventions — FG

13,000 Nigerians benefited from flood relief interventions — FG

FG canvasses effective implementation of Action Plan on Ageing

FG canvasses effective implementation of Action Plan on Ageing

Court grants ARCON leave to serve summons on Facebook owners in ₦‎30bn suit

Court grants ARCON leave to serve summons on Facebook owners in ₦‎30bn suit

2023 fiscal policy measures harmful to manufacturing sector’s growth - MAN

2023 fiscal policy measures harmful to manufacturing sector’s growth - MAN

Reps not happy with Egypt for refusing to welcome Nigerians from Sudan

Reps not happy with Egypt for refusing to welcome Nigerians from Sudan

Reps halt disbursement of $700m cabotage vessel’s fund

Reps halt disbursement of $700m cabotage vessel’s fund

FG releases 1564-page compendium on Buhari’s achievements

FG releases 1564-page compendium on Buhari’s achievements

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf has been appointed at Bola Tinubu's Aide-de-Camp.

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [EXCLUSIVE]

NAFDAC has banned the importation of this flavour of Indomie into Nigeria. (Premium Times)

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

How to check 2023 UTME results

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

NANS gives MultiChoice 7 days to reverse DStv, GOtv subscription rates