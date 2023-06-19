Abba Yusuf approves ₦1.5 billion payment of NECO debts for 55,000 students
The Governor has ensured that 55,000 students who owed NECO, sit for SSCE.
This announcement was made by Governor Yusuf himself on Sunday, June 18, 2023, using his official Twitter handle.
Governor Yusuf noted that the government's commitment to revitalising the educational sector and providing the necessary support.
He stated, "As part of our government's resolve to reposition the educational sector by giving it the needed intervention, I have approved the immediate settlement of the National Examination Council (NECO) outstanding charges to enable 55,000 students of public schools to sit for the 2023 SSCE."
This decision comes after a threat made by NECO in 2022 to prevent Kano state students from taking the examination due to a debt amounting to ₦1.5 billion. However, with the governor's intervention and commitment to resolving the issue, the students can now participate in the forthcoming examination.
The 2023 NECO examination is scheduled to commence on the 27th of June, providing the students with an opportunity to showcase their knowledge and compete on a national level.
The settlement of the outstanding debts ensures that these 55,000 students from public schools in Kano State will not face any hindrances when it comes to taking the SSCE.
