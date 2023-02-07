Naira scarcity is threat to national peace - Kachikwu

He said it was disheartening to see Nigerians endure long queues under scorching sun just to withdraw their hard-earned money.

According to him, Nigerians are groaning in agony and people are being dehumanised in a bid to obtain the new notes.

“If this is not bad enough, the most political Central Bank Governor in our nation’s history seeks to plunge our nation into further chaos.

“How else can one explain this ill-conceived Naira Redesign Policy that ought to strengthen the value of our currency but now threatens our very existence as a nation

“My heart broke as I watched the videos of those who stripped naked in banking halls all in a bid to collect their money.

“How do you speak of cashless banking in a country plagued by epileptic telecom networks and power blackouts?

“Who is deceiving who when many parts of Northern Nigeria don’t have bank branches and lack the infrastructure to support e-banking.

“Was this not factored into the CBN Governor’s plan?,”

Kachikwu said that Nigerians did not deserve hardships, especially at a time when fuel was also not available in many parts of the country.

He alleged that people queued for hours for fuel only to be told they could not buy.

This, he said, was because they did not have cash and the Point of Sale (POS) terminals were not in operation due to unavailability of both the old and the new Naira notes.

He lamented no money, no food, no power, no jobs, no security, adding that all these were ingredients of anarchy if not well managed.

“Our nation is plagued by a Covid-19 induced inflation and recession like most nations but in our own case the managers of our economy have run out of ideas.

“How do we deal with the corruption at our ports that is at the heart of inflation in an import dependent economy.

“How do we stem the brain drain and keep our middle class happy and content in a working Nigeria?

“How do we defend our borders, secure our highways and protect our farmlands and how do we bring the aggrieved Igbos back to an equitable table.

“How do we repay our loans and balance our budget; how do we recreate the value of our Naira and create good paying jobs for tens of millions of Nigerians who are in despair,” he said.

He said that for the country to move forward, it must rid itself of nepotism and mediocrity and enshrine meritocracy and excellence in service.

He urged the nation’s leaders to refocus and revive ailing sectors such as the education and healthcare.

He called for the rebuilding and growing of the country’s broadband networks and stemming of the rural-urban migration threatening the nation’s economy.

Kachikwu said that the Feb. 25 general election was another opportunity for Nigerians to restore, rebuild, revive and reclaim their country by voting wisely.

He urged Nigerians to demand for public debates by all the presidential candidates in order to carefully elect the best options.

“They say they will transform the country from consumption to production and you all clap.

“The question is produce what, where and when. It is your right to ask questions.

“How do we enter an election like this without debating or discussing the issues, what is wrong with us, we create problems and then bring in a spiritual dimension.

“We can’t continue to use Churches and Mosques to manipulate the emotions of the gullible.