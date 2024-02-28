ADVERTISEMENT
NAFDAC shuts down unregistered sachet water factories in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the agency, the companies were producing water in unhealthy environments.

NAFDAC shuts down unregistered sachet water factories in Anambra

The companies were said to be producing water in unhealthy environments and operating without subjecting their processes to regulatory standards.

Louis Mmadubuatta, Coordinator of NAFDAC in Anambra, told newsmen in Awka that the exercise was part of the routine surveillance of the agency to protect the health of members of the public.

“We have over time visited several water factories that do not comply with good manufacturing standards and normally such places are shut until they comply and those we earlier closed have done so.

“Those places are sealed and we are not opening them until they respond to the regulatory action taken against them,” he said.

Mmadubuatta, who did not reveal the locations of the sealed companies for strategic reasons, warned companies engaging in the illegal manufacturing of table water and other regulated products to desist from such activities.

He said the companies should go to NAFDAC and register their products and those whose licenses had expired should endeavour to renew them.

“We are still embarking on massive sanction activities against erring companies,” he stated.

The Coordinator urged members of the public to assist NAFDAC with information on illegal table water production activities going on in their neighbourhood for swift reaction while assuring them of anonymity.

He further advised that consumers should look out for product name, production and expiry dates, NAFDAC number and batch number and if they had doubts they should reach the agency.

News Agency Of Nigeria

