ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAFDAC lifts ban on sachet alcoholic beverages after intense pressure

Nurudeen Shotayo

The House committee said it reached an agreement with NAFDAC for a temporary lifting of the ban on alcoholic beverages pending the full recovery of the economy.

NAFDAC bows to pressure, agrees to lift ban on sachet alcoholic beverages
NAFDAC bows to pressure, agrees to lift ban on sachet alcoholic beverages

Recommended articles

The decision was disclosed by the deputy spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, who said the House and the agency had reached a resolution on the matter.

NAFDAC had announced a ban on the production of beverages in small sachets and bottles, citing the prevailing cases of drug abuse in the country, especially by some young Nigerians.

However, the agency has been under intense pressure from various stakeholders to reconsider the ban based on the several benefits of the products to the manufacturers and their contribution to the economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This prompted the House of Representatives to wade into the matter in February 2024, mandating its committee on NAFDAC to probe the circumstances surrounding the ban.

This followed a motion moved during plenary by members, Paschal Agbodike and Agbese.

Philip Agbese [Punch]
Philip Agbese [Punch] Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile, briefing journalists at the National Assembly Complex on Friday, June 14, 2024, Agbese said the resolution to temporarily lift the ban was arrived at after a meeting between the House Committee and NAFDAC officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Benue State lawmaker noted that the lifting of the ban would end when the economy fully recovers from its current strain.

“We all agreed at the meeting that at a certain stage in history, we must move on with our counterparts across the globe. Nevertheless, at the moment, we agreed with NAFDAC that there would be a temporary lifting of the ban until the economy regains its strength,” he said.

On how the decision was arrived at, Agbese said, “We had engagements with stakeholders, including NAFDAC and the organised private sector involved. Resolutions were reached at that meeting based on the submissions made by the stakeholders, civil society organisations and other interested parties.

“Part of the recommendations before the parliament was that the ban was not timely given the current economic realities and coupled with the fact that the five-year moratorium granted by NAFDAC to the private sector, the advent of COVID-19 and other economic realities we are facing today did not permit the operators in the industry to comply with their terms.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. He has covered two national elections and several off-cycle elections, including field reporting and studio analysis. He wrote an important fact-check to debunk viral misinformation during Nigeria's 2023 presidential election. He also has a huge interest in sports and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The value of ₦40,000 in 2015 equivalent to over ₦500,000 today - Dagogo

The value of ₦40,000 in 2015 equivalent to over ₦500,000 today - Dagogo

NAFDAC lifts ban on sachet alcoholic beverages after intense pressure

NAFDAC lifts ban on sachet alcoholic beverages after intense pressure

Fouani MD, 3 foreigners abducted while travelling by boat in Lagos

Fouani MD, 3 foreigners abducted while travelling by boat in Lagos

Emirship Tussle: I know why you're hurt - Sanusi aims dig at Ado Bayero

Emirship Tussle: I know why you're hurt - Sanusi aims dig at Ado Bayero

Rivers Crisis: Court refusal to undo removal of pro-Wike lawmakers sparks reaction

Rivers Crisis: Court refusal to undo removal of pro-Wike lawmakers sparks reaction

Kanu committed no crime, Niger Delta communities ask Tinubu to release IPOB leader

Kanu committed no crime, Niger Delta communities ask Tinubu to release IPOB leader

Mayhem in Ebonyi community as youths burn down man's house after cleric's revelation

Mayhem in Ebonyi community as youths burn down man's house after cleric's revelation

Lawmakers want urgent purchase of new aircraft for Tinubu, Shettima to avoid mishap

Lawmakers want urgent purchase of new aircraft for Tinubu, Shettima to avoid mishap

Gov Lawal begins payment of ₦30k minimum wage, June salary to Zamfara workers

Gov Lawal begins payment of ₦30k minimum wage, June salary to Zamfara workers

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

Ado Bayero and Sanusi Lamido. [Facebook]

New twist as court rules deposed Kano Emir has valid case

How APGA crisis stopped Nnamdi Kanu from contesting for Reps' seat in 2004

How APGA crisis stopped Nnamdi Kanu from becoming Reps member in 2007

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

I have accepted recommendation of Olakulehin as new Olubadan – Makinde