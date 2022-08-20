RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAFDAC issues public alert on U.S. firm's recall of confectionary products

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a public alert on the decision of a U.S. company, Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC, to recall some of its confectionary products.

Adeleye said that Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC announced a voluntary recall of specific varieties of Skittles gummies, Starburst gummies and Life savers gummies.

The NAFDAC boss said the company explained that it was recalling the products due to the potential presence of some thin metal strands embedded in gummies.

She urged distributors and members of the public who were already in possession of the recalled products to disengage sales and consumption and handover stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

“Consumers are encouraged to report consumer complaints, any allergic reactions related to the use of any regulated product to the nearest NAFDAC office.

“They are also encouraged to report any adverse effect to NAFDAC PRASCORE on (20543 TOLL FREE from all networks), or via pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng.

“The public are also advised to make their report via the NAFDAC ADR e-Reporting platform available at www.nafdac.gov.ng.

