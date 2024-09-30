ADVERTISEMENT
NAFDAC calls on patent medicine dealers to stop selling inferior drugs

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAFDAC boss stated that counterfeit drugs are not only fake but poisonous and hazardous to human health.

NAFDAC Director General Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye
Its Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, advised a one-day sensitisation and awareness campaign against substandard and falsified medical products in Abuja on Monday.

Adeyeye, who was represented by Bitrus Fraden, Director of Post Marketing Surveillance, emphasised that substandard and counterfeit drugs are not only fake but poisonous and hazardous to human health.

She called on patent medicine dealers to ensure they give out genuine products and qualitative services to the public. The NAFDAC boss also urged them not to indulge in any dirty act that could implicate them, saying that the laws are there to catch up with the culprits.

“Do not engage in any sharp practices just because you are driven by money, the welfare of the people should be the driving force. Contribute your quota in sanitising the community against drug abuse.

“The focus of this meeting is how to avoid substandard and falsified medical products. Source your medical and drugs from the right sources and ensure that your suppliers meet the standard.

“With positive thinking, we will serve Nigerians with products that are better by first scrutinising everything before putting them on our shelves for sale,” Adeyeye said.

In his remarks, Odoh-Theophilus Okwudili, the Chairman of the Nigeria Association of Patent and Proprietary Medicine Dealers (NAPPMED), appreciated NAFDAC for effective drug regulation and monitoring of pharmaceutical products.

Okwudili stated that the agency’s sensitisation programme would ensure the safety and quality of medicines, reduce counterfeit medicine in circulation, as well as improve access to genuine products.

He called on other stakeholders in drug and standard regulations to collaborate with NAFDAC, saying that providing guidance and support for patent medicine dealers should be prioritised.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the event was attended by the representatives of NAPPMED drawn from across the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

News Agency Of Nigeria

