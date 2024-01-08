ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians about 5 contaminated syrups allegedly in WHO regions

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAFDAC boss stated that manufacturers of syrups that contain excipients, are at risk of contamination with EG/DEG such as glycol, sorbitol, and/or glycerin/glycerol.

NAFDAC DG, Prof Moji Adeyeye
NAFDAC DG, Prof Moji Adeyeye

Recommended articles

The notification is contained in a public alert No. 037/2023, signed by the Director-General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, a copy of which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

The agency listed the WHO regions to include: America, Eastern Mediterranean, South-East Asia and Western Pacific. It stated that the five oral liquid dosage forms (syrup and suspension) were also detected in the Maldives and Pakistan, and that some of the affected products have also been detected in Belize, Fiji and Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

The agency listed the syrups as: ALERGO Syrup, EMIDONE Suspension, MUCORID Syrup, ULCOFIN Suspension and ZINCELL Syrup, adding that “a total of 23 batches of the products are affected and the stated manufacturer is PHARMIX LABORATORIES (PVT.) LTD (Pakistan).

ADVERTISEMENT

“In November 2023, samples of five different batches of ALERGO syrup were screened for non-compliance by the quality control laboratory of the Maldives Food and Drug Authority (MFDA).

“This is in accordance with the Thin Layer Chromatography (TLC) test for Diethylene Glycol and Ethylene Glycol for inclusion in the International Pharmacopoeia.

“The routine screening detected potentially unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol as contaminants.

“Laboratory testing conducted by the Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia (TGA) confirmed that all five batches were contaminated with ethylene glycol at levels ranging from 0.62 to 0.82% w/w relative to the accepted limit of not more than 0.10% w/w.

“A follow-on inspection of PHARMIX LABORATORIES (PVT.) LTD was conducted by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

ADVERTISEMENT

“The DRAP review of the manufacturing facility and manufacturing records suggested that diethylene glycol/ethylene glycol as contaminants may be present in other products and batches manufactured by PHARMIX LABORATORIES (PVT.) LTD.

“The safety and quality of these products can, therefore, not be guaranteed,” Adeyeye quoted DRAP as saying.

The NAFDAC boss said that as precautionary measure, DRAP had instructed PHARMIX LABORATORIES to stop production of all oral liquid dosage medicines and issued a Recall Alert for the five different oral dosage manufactured by the company.

She disclosed that Diethylene Glycol and Ethylene Glycol are toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal. According to her, toxic effects can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state, and acute kidney injury which may lead to death.

The NAFDAC boss stated that manufacturers of liquid dosage forms, especially syrups that contain excipients, are at risk of contamination with EG/DEG such as glycol, sorbitol, and/or glycerin/glycerol.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adeyeye added that the substandard products referenced in the alert are unsafe and that their use, especially in children, may result to serious injury or death.

She stated that although the products are not registered by NAFDAC, they may have been distributed through formal and informal markets to other countries or regions, including Nigeria.

She implored importers, distributors, retailers and consumers to exercise caution and increase vigilance within the supply chain to avoid the importation, distribution, sale and use of the substandard cough syrups.

She said all medical products must be obtained from authorised/licensed suppliers, adding that products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked when buying.

The director-general advised the public, who are in possession of the listed products not to sell or use the products, but submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office. She urged those who may have used the products to seek immediate medical advice from qualified healthcare professionals.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also advised healthcare professionals and consumers to report any suspicion of adverse drug reactions, or substandard and falsified medicines to the nearest NAFDAC office on 0800-162-3322 or via email: sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng.

She encouraged healthcare professionals and patients to report adverse or side effects related to the use of the medicinal product to the nearest NAFDAC office, or through the use of E-reporting platforms available on the NAFDAC website www.nafdac.gov.ng or via the Med- safety application available for download and IOS stores or via e-mail on pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why Bishop Oyedepo trends on Twitter after Betta Edu’s suspension

Why Bishop Oyedepo trends on Twitter after Betta Edu’s suspension

Israel’s army chief says Gaza conflict to continue throughout 2024

Israel’s army chief says Gaza conflict to continue throughout 2024

Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s ₦1bn suit against FG, DSS until March 4

Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s ₦1bn suit against FG, DSS until March 4

Cholera claims 222 persons, cases rise to 5,462 in Zambia

Cholera claims 222 persons, cases rise to 5,462 in Zambia

EFCC invites Betta Edu following her suspension

EFCC invites Betta Edu following her suspension

30,000 bags of rice, cash donated to 13 villages not from FG - Kalu's media office

30,000 bags of rice, cash donated to 13 villages not from FG - Kalu's media office

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians about 5 contaminated syrups allegedly in WHO regions

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians about 5 contaminated syrups allegedly in WHO regions

NUC dismisses report of fake professors in Nigerian universities

NUC dismisses report of fake professors in Nigerian universities

Glo customers will soon be unable to call MTN customers, here's why

Glo customers will soon be unable to call MTN customers, here's why

Pulse Sports

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8 - Minister

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]

Gov Mbah says 2024 budget will be funded through internally generated revenue