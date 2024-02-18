ADVERTISEMENT
NAF officer praised for preventing ‘one chance’ robbery, rescuing victims in Abuja

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said the intervention not only foiled a robbery and kidnapping attempt but also helped to apprehend the suspected criminals.

The officer ensured the arrest of the three suspected robbers and the rescue of the two female victims.

A statement by the NAF Spokesman, AVM Edward Gabkwet, on Saturday in Abuja said that the incident occurred on February 14 along Accra Road, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, at about 7.28 pm.

“As the senior officer was commuting home in his staff car after work, he suddenly came across a distressing scene.

“Air Commodore Ijudigal saw an Abuja-painted taxi, a Mazda 323, with registration BWR 232 XB, reversing at high speed, with terrified passengers inside screaming for help.

“In pursuit of the taxi was a black Toyota Land Cruiser.

“Instinctively, Ijudigal immediately joined in the pursuit by using his official vehicle to block the escape route of the criminals.

“The driver of the ‘one-chance’ vehicle, in a state of panic, then collided with Air Commodore Idjudigal’s official vehicle, resulting in significant damage to both cars.

“The impact caused the ‘one-chance’ vehicle to skid into a nearby garden.

“Following the collision, Air Commodore Ijudigal promptly exited his vehicle and chased after one of the occupants of the ‘one-chance’ taxi, who had fled into a nearby bush.

“With the assistance of onlookers gathered at the accident scene, the driver of the ‘one-chance’ vehicle, along with two other suspects, a male and a female, were apprehended while two female victims were rescued,” he said.

Gabkwet said the senior officer subsequently contacted the police and personally ensured that the three criminals were handed over to the FCT Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh, at his office.

According to Gabkwet, the commissioner of police commended the officer for his courage.

Similarly, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, hailed Ijudigal for his bravery and selfless service.

Air Commodore Ijudigal is the Deputy Director of Logistics at the Defence Headquarters.

News Agency Of Nigeria

