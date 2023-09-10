ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAF graduates 628 personnel to boosts technical manpower

News Agency Of Nigeria

The CAS thanked President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support to the Armed Forces and the NAF in particular.

NAF graduates 628 personnel to boosts technical manpower. [Twitter:@NigAirForce]
NAF graduates 628 personnel to boosts technical manpower. [Twitter:@NigAirForce]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, on Saturday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, was represented by the Air Officer Commanding Air Training Command, AVM Nnamdi Ananaba, at the event.

The air chief said the sundry technical programmes offered by AFIT continues to enhance the quality of skilled technical manpower of the NAF.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abubakar said the programme had largely contributed to the NAF’s current status of being more self-reliant in the maintenance of its platforms and equipment.

According to him, aside the prestige and confidence gained from such self-reliance, NAF has also built internal capacity for some levels of training, leading to the elimination in cost of foreign trainings.

The CAS said that the training aligns with his command philosophy of “Transforming the NAF into an agile and resilient force that effectively meets the air power demands of national security in all operational environments”.

He added that AFIT, being NAF’s foremost training institution is well positioned to facilitate one of the key enablers of his philosophy which is “deliberate training and mission-oriented force development”.

Abubakar urged the personnel to continue to enhance their professional competencies, which he said is necessary to guarantee optimum aircraft serviceability and availability in furtherance of national security imperatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, this is more so at a time like this when the country needs to operate optimally in order to effectively address the current spate of insecurity.

He said that the era of treating criminal elements with kids’ gloves is over, hence the need to continue on that trajectory until the enemies of Nigeria are brought to their knees.

The CAS thanked President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support to the Armed Forces and the NAF in particular, without which he said the current level of operational successes would not have been possible.

Earlier, the Commandant of AFIT, AVM Sani Rabe, said the 628 graduands consisting 37 officers, who had completed the Initial Officers’ Course, and 591 airmen/airwomen who had completed various Basic as well as Intermediate and Advanced Upgrading Courses.

Rabe said the institute had been training foreign personnel from sister African countries, adding that four officers from Ghana Air Force and three Airmen from Tanzania Air Force were part of the graduating personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that AFIT had continued to serve the technical and logistics training needs of the NAF since its establishment as Technical and Supply School in 1977.

He added that AFIT received Presidential Assent to the AFIT Act in 2017, followed by its accreditation by the National Universities Commission as a full-fledged degree-awarding institution open to students from across the nation and abroad.

The graduation ceremony was witnessed by senior military officers from within and outside Kaduna as well as government dignitaries and traditional rulers.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Things Fall Apart has taught African Americans culture, tradition – Don

Things Fall Apart has taught African Americans culture, tradition – Don

Democratic crisis in Niger Republic needs more than diplomacy - American don

Democratic crisis in Niger Republic needs more than diplomacy - American don

400,000 healthcare workforce not enough for Nigeria - Minister

400,000 healthcare workforce not enough for Nigeria - Minister

Taraba university partners NEDC, World Bank to establish agro industrial park

Taraba university partners NEDC, World Bank to establish agro industrial park

Senator Suswam’s tribunal victory excites Ortom, PDP

Senator Suswam’s tribunal victory excites Ortom, PDP

Gov urges FG, NASS to investigate abandoned federal road projects in Ebonyi

Gov urges FG, NASS to investigate abandoned federal road projects in Ebonyi

LP, PDP petitions dismissed as tribunal affirms election of Benue APC Rep

LP, PDP petitions dismissed as tribunal affirms election of Benue APC Rep

Lagos lawmaker distributes back-to-school bags to 170 students

Lagos lawmaker distributes back-to-school bags to 170 students

Cross River govt secures $15m oil palm investment

Cross River govt secures $15m oil palm investment

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Banks join NLC, TUC in social action [Punch]

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike

Peter Obi (left) believes he won the 2023 presidential election over Bola Tinubu (right) who was declared winner and and has assumed office as president [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV