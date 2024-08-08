ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAF destroys terrorists' IED factory in Borno after intelligence revealed location

News Agency Of Nigeria

The air interdiction was a sequel to the recent attacks on innocent civilians in the state using IEDs and suicide bombers.

NAF destroys terrorists' IED factory in Borno after intel reveals location [Guardian Nigeria]
NAF destroys terrorists' IED factory in Borno after intel reveals location [Guardian Nigeria]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, AVM Edward Gabkwet, on Thursday in Abuja.

Gebkwet said that the air interdiction was a sequel to the recent attacks on innocent civilians in the state using IEDs and suicide bombers. He said air strikes were conducted on August 2, following intelligence which revealed the sighting of a possible IED factory and storage area for other logistics.

According to him, for some time now, this IED factory was suspected to have been relocated, first from Gwoza to Timbuktu Triangle in Sambisa Forest and finally berthing at Grazah in the Mandara Hills.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Frequent relocation of IED factories has been attributed to the enormous firepower on the terrorists’ enclaves by the combined efforts of the entire security apparatus of the theatre of operation.

“The IED factory location at Grazah had been under surveillance for weeks with various installations observed and activities of armed terrorists in the area found to be consistent with those protecting a strategic location.

“Additionally, two gun trucks were sighted tucked under a large tree near the suspected IED factory.

“These findings thus necessitated the need for an air strike on the location in order to destroy the suspected IED factory and neutralise the terrorists,’’ he said.

Gabkwet said the targets were acquired and effectively destroyed, adding that the thick cloud of smoke that followed the air strikes confirmed the destruction of the IED factory and the gun trucks.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nasarawa Police release 10 minors arrested during protest, 40 to face court

Nasarawa Police release 10 minors arrested during protest, 40 to face court

Edo 2024: Oshiomhole warned against tribal tactics ahead of guber election

Edo 2024: Oshiomhole warned against tribal tactics ahead of guber election

Edo IDP first class graduate wins fully-funded PhD scholarship to Illinois

Edo IDP first class graduate wins fully-funded PhD scholarship to Illinois

Here's why the World Bank sent ₦15.4 billion to Katsina Government

Here's why the World Bank sent ₦15.4 billion to Katsina Government

UniBen reopens Aug 11 after protests, students must submit affidavit before entry

UniBen reopens Aug 11 after protests, students must submit affidavit before entry

'You're not a man' - Ndume critiqued after public apology over anti-Tinubu remark

'You're not a man' - Ndume critiqued after public apology over anti-Tinubu remark

NAF destroys terrorists' IED factory in Borno after intelligence revealed location

NAF destroys terrorists' IED factory in Borno after intelligence revealed location

Vehicles destroyed as fire razes fuel station in Lagos

Vehicles destroyed as fire razes fuel station in Lagos

Explosion on Bayelsa cargo boat kills 20, rescue efforts ongoing

Explosion on Bayelsa cargo boat kills 20, rescue efforts ongoing

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rep. Kabiru Bichi (APC-Kano) [Daily Post Nigeria]

Kano youths pull out of nationwide protest following Rep Bichi's appeal

Reps calls on FG to fund new air ambulances and helicopters for NEMA

Reps calls on FG to fund new air ambulances and helicopters for NEMA

Angry Protesters

I joined planned nationwide protest to prevent lawlessness - LG Boss

2 youth groups clash in Lagos, one against hardship, other defending Govt [Businessday NG]

2 opposing youth groups clash in Lagos, one against hardship, other defending Govt