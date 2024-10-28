ADVERTISEMENT
NAF airstrikes eliminate scores of terrorists in Borno

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAF says the air operations struck a significant blow to planned terrorist activities, taking out multiple fighters and demolishing their motorcycles.

NAF airstrikes neutralise many terrorists in Borno.
NAF airstrikes neutralise many terrorists in Borno. [Twitter:NAF]

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, on Monday in Abuja.

Akinboyewa said the NAF, having identified Bula Marwa as a high-level meeting site for Boko Haram’s notorious figures, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions further confirmed heightened terrorist activity.

He said that the IRS revealed an influx of motorcycles and gatherings of combatants across the site.

According to him, NAF fighter jets were dispatched to the location for an air interdiction mission.

“On arrival, ISR footage captured suspected terrorists assembling at a rendezvous point on 12 motorcycles.

“The motorcycles were then traced to a primary meeting location where additional terrorists had been waiting.

“Accordingly, the first airstrike was executed, effectively engaging the target area.

“Moments later, ISR aircraft loitering in the vicinity observed several terrorists returning to assess the damage and evacuate their wounded combatants.

“In response, NAF air assets conducted follow-up strikes, neutralising additional terrorists,” he said.

Akinboyewa said that an additional ISR was conducted in the area the same day, identifying another group of terrorists gathering under a large tree at a second meeting site.

He said that the NAF air assets launched a precision airstrike on the location, achieving a direct hit and neutralising numerous terrorists.

According to him, these air operations struck a significant blow to planned terrorist activities, taking out multiple fighters and demolishing their motorcycles, thereby crippling their ability to launch ambushes or other hostile actions.

“This impactful strike highlights the ongoing contributions of the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI to ridding northeastern Nigeria of terrorist activities.

“The NAF remains committed to executing its mission with relentless precision, whether in joint or independent operations, to bring an end to terrorism as well as all other threats to the sovereignty and security of our Great Nation,” he added.

