NAF airstrike kills terror kingpin, Ali Dogo, and 30 more in Kaduna

The airstrike targeting the terrorist was disclosed in a statement made available by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, where it noted that the operation was carried out based on credible intelligence.

The story: General Danmadami said, during the air strikes, a “terrorist kingpin, Ali Dogo, aka Yellow alongside his fighters were naturalized in a building they were said to be hosting a meeting."

About Yellow and his allies: He said Yellow and his fighters were said to have relocated to Kaduna State following continued bombardment on his location in Niger State.

NAF's strike: Explaining further, he said, on the same day, following intelligence of some terrorist leaders and their foot soldiers convergence under tree covers for a meeting in the Northwest of Mando, Kaduna State, the Air Component also bombarded the location neutralizing scores of terrorist leaders and foot soldiers.

His words, “the military high command commends troops of Operation Whirl Punch and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.”