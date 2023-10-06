ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation over certificate forgery allegations

Ima Elijah

NADECO noted that the position of the President of Nigeria demands the utmost integrity and adherence to the rule of law.

President Bola Tinubu boasts about his capacity to make difficult decisions. [Guardian]
President Bola Tinubu boasts about his capacity to make difficult decisions. [Guardian]

Recommended articles

The demand for President Tinubu's resignation was made by the Executive Director of NADECO in the USA, Lloyd Ukwu, during a statement issued on Friday, October 06, 2023.

Ukwu stated the importance of upholding integrity and the rule of law in the highest office of the land. He stated, "The allegations of forgery, if proven true, not only cast a shadow over the presidency but also undermine the credibility of Nigeria on the international stage."

NADECO has been a prominent advocate for democracy, transparency, and accountability in Nigeria. The group expressed deep concern over recent allegations regarding the authenticity of Tinubu's academic credentials, particularly the suspicion of certificate forgery from Chicago State University.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukwu explained the gravity of such allegations, saying, "Forgery is a serious offence both in the United States and Nigeria, carrying severe legal consequences. According to U.S. law, the penalty for forgery can include imprisonment and fines. In Nigeria, forgery is a criminal offence under various sections of the Criminal Code and Penal Code, with potential penalties ranging from imprisonment to fines, depending on the circumstances."

NADECO noted that the position of the President of Nigeria demands the utmost integrity and adherence to the rule of law. The group warned that if the allegations of forgery are proven true, they not only tarnish the presidency but also risk damaging Nigeria's reputation on the international stage, leading to potential embarrassment for the nation.

Consequently, NADECO urged President Tinubu to step down voluntarily in the interest of preserving the integrity of the presidency and the nation. The group asserted that President Tinubu's current distractions were already leading the country to "international embarrassment."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ogun Customs intercepts illicit goods worth ₦241m in 2 weeks

Ogun Customs intercepts illicit goods worth ₦241m in 2 weeks

Tinubu’s lawyer explains why President’s transcript indicates female

Tinubu’s lawyer explains why President’s transcript indicates female

Karu LG to rebuild Mararaba market, to generate revenue, attract investors

Karu LG to rebuild Mararaba market, to generate revenue, attract investors

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation over certificate forgery allegations

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation over certificate forgery allegations

Imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

Imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

HIV patients cry as Ghana faces shortage of anti-retroviral drugs

HIV patients cry as Ghana faces shortage of anti-retroviral drugs

Mc Oluomo: Why Peter Obi lost election - Odumodublvck

Mc Oluomo: Why Peter Obi lost election - Odumodublvck

FG plans to reduce poverty rate to 0.6% ,unemployment rate to 6.3%

FG plans to reduce poverty rate to 0.6% ,unemployment rate to 6.3%

Preventing road traffic crashes is a shared responsibility - Corps Marshal

Preventing road traffic crashes is a shared responsibility - Corps Marshal

Pulse Sports

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

Nigeria gained independence in 1960 and many activists, politicians and journalists contributed to the feat. [Pulse NG]

6 key figures who paved the way for Nigeria’s Independence in 1960

Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC. [Guardian]

Labour unions to decide on strike today following their meeting with FG