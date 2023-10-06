NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation over certificate forgery allegations

The demand for President Tinubu's resignation was made by the Executive Director of NADECO in the USA, Lloyd Ukwu, during a statement issued on Friday, October 06, 2023.

Ukwu stated the importance of upholding integrity and the rule of law in the highest office of the land. He stated, "The allegations of forgery, if proven true, not only cast a shadow over the presidency but also undermine the credibility of Nigeria on the international stage."

NADECO has been a prominent advocate for democracy, transparency, and accountability in Nigeria. The group expressed deep concern over recent allegations regarding the authenticity of Tinubu's academic credentials, particularly the suspicion of certificate forgery from Chicago State University.

Ukwu explained the gravity of such allegations, saying, "Forgery is a serious offence both in the United States and Nigeria, carrying severe legal consequences. According to U.S. law, the penalty for forgery can include imprisonment and fines. In Nigeria, forgery is a criminal offence under various sections of the Criminal Code and Penal Code, with potential penalties ranging from imprisonment to fines, depending on the circumstances."

NADECO noted that the position of the President of Nigeria demands the utmost integrity and adherence to the rule of law. The group warned that if the allegations of forgery are proven true, they not only tarnish the presidency but also risk damaging Nigeria's reputation on the international stage, leading to potential embarrassment for the nation.