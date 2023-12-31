ADVERTISEMENT
Na’Abba cared about unity, progress of Nigeria - Obi mourns late Speaker

News Agency Of Nigeria

Obi was accompanied in the visit by his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed and some party stakeholders.

Na'Abba cared about unity, progress of Nigeria - Obi mourns late Speaker


Na’Abba, a former speaker of the House of Representatives, died on Wednesday after a protracted illness.

He represented Kano Municipal Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from 1999 to 2003.

Obi said this during a condolence visit to the family members of the late politician on Saturday in Kano.

He described the deceased as a fine gentleman who had made sacrifices for the entrenchment of nascent democracy in the country.

“The late politician was a great and good man who participated in the project of better Nigeria.

“As for the vacuum he left, we strive every day to fill the vacuum left by great men in Nigeria,” he said.

Obi extolled Na’Abba’s qualities, saying the deceased was a parliamentarian par excellence, who promoted and defended legislative independence during his tenure as the speaker of the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

Obi also advocated for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians irrespective of ethnic or religious background.

“I, therefore, want to commiserate with the Na’Abba family, in particular, Kano State and Nigeria.

“I pray to Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannat Firdaus,” he said.

Na’Abba died in Abuja on Wednesday morning at the age of 65.

