N2.5m bounty placed on INEC office attackers by Police

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the spokesman for the state’s police command, released a statement on Tuesday , December 06, 2022, announcing the offer.

What happened: Mr Oyeyemi recalled that the intruders entered the building covertly, threw loaves of bread soaked in gasoline into various parts of the building, and then set fire to the structure.

What the police is saying: “Following the recent attack on the INEC office at Iyana Mortuary area of Abeokuta South Local Government Area of Ogun State, the Ogun State Police Command has placed a bounty of N2.5 million as a reward for anybody with useful information that can lead to the arrest of those behind the dastardly act,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

“The Abeokuta South office of Independent National Electoral Commission was, on the 10th of November 2022, set ablaze by hoodlums, who sneaked into the premises in the dead of night with loaves of bread soaked in petrol, which they threw into different parts of the building and set it on fire,” he recalled.

“In pursuance to the direction to go to the root of the situation and bring the culprits to justice, the command has agreed to reward anybody with valid information that would lead to the arrest of the criminals with the sum of N2.5 million,” Mr Oyeyemi stated.

“In view of this, any member of the public with helpful information that may aid the command should come forward and be assured that such information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality,” the police spokesperson added.