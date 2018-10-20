Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Former Anambra Governor, Mr Peter Obi says his choice as the running mate to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is to ennoble his people.

Obi said this on Friday in Enugu during a visit to the state governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

It would be recalled that the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Oct. 12 announced Obi as his running mate, a situation that generated mixed reactions from party chieftains in the area.

Governors of the PDP and party chieftains from the zone subsequently met and expressed their dissatisfaction that they were not consulted prior to the announcement.

However, Obi, who said he was in the state to seek the support of Ugwuanyi, pointed out that his candidacy, was about Ndigbo in particular and Nigeria in general.

The former governor said that the success or otherwise of his nomination would depend on the leaders of the South East.

Obi said that if elected into office, he would attract meaningful development to the area, adding that the time to address the yearnings of the people was now.

“This nomination is about our own area. We cannot continue to say we are marginalised. These are some of the opportunities to address whatever we think is not in our positions,” he said.

Obi said that his record as governor was not in doubt, adding that he believed in the masses.

Responding, Ugwuanyi described the former governor as a `trusted’ party man and a household name in the zone as well as in Nigeria.

The governor said that the PDP enjoyed great followership in the state, adding that they were appreciative of the massive support the party enjoyed during the 2015 general elections.

Ugwuanyi said that he had no doubt that the party would also do very well in the forthcoming elections in the state.

The governor congratulated the entire PDP on their successful and peaceful convention in Port Harcourt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obi also visited the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo in his Enugu residence.

Nwodo, while receiving him said that the apex Igbo socio cultural organization would soon convene a meeting to take decision on the direction of the people in the coming election.

He described Obi as humble and incorruptible adding “your incorruptibility in government speaks volume.

“I look forward to when Ohaneze will take a decision on which party the Igbos will vote for and I wish it will be yours,’’ he said