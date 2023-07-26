ADVERTISEMENT
My father won't fail Nigerians, Seyi Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Seyi assured Nigerians that Tinubu will fulfil his campaign promises.

Seyi Tinubu and his aftehr, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [SocietyNow]
Seyi said this in a viral video on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in which he also thanked the people for showing faith in the President.

The First Son assured Nigerians that the 'hope' they have been expecting is here.

Seyi's comments come amidst lamentation by Nigerians over the prevalent economic hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy by Tinubu.

Nigerians have been enduring a torrid time under the current administration following the introduction of some radical policies geared toward repositioning the country for sustainable economic growth.

However, the immediate negative impact of these policy measures has put many citizens on edge.

But in the video, the President's son said he could guarantee Nigerians that his father will not fail them.

“I want to thank you so much for everything you do. I want to say thank you for the faith you have in our president. And I guarantee you President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not fail.

"Nigeria, the hope we have been looking for and hoping for is here. The president that we all wanted is here. I guarantee you,” he said,

Seyi's video surfaced hours after Pulse reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) threatened to embark on a nationwide strike in August if the Federal Government failed to conclude negotiations within seven days.

The NLC has insisted the strike is inevitable given the hardship the policy has subjected Nigerians to.

In a recent interview, the National Treasurer of the NLC, Hakeem Ambali, said the union has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the government to conclude all negotiations on the matter.

