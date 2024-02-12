Tinubu should not be blamed for Buhari’s reckless policies — Oshiomhole

He said the economic hardship Nigerians are currently going through is a fallout of the Buhari administration.

The former Governor of Edo State stated this on Sunday, February 11, 2024, while speaking on Channels TV.

He said, “My first loyalty is to Nigeria. At some point, before the last President left office, I lamented loudly what I saw as reckless policies that were designed to dehumanise the population that was already in pain.

“I felt that it was not what the then-president promised. I dissociated myself from those policies and I’m happy that I was not the only one.

“There were governors who approached the court to denounce some of those policies. It is the long-term consequences of those policies that we are still grappling with now.”

He, however, added that even though the Buhari administration was an APC government, President Bola Tinubu should not be held responsible for the decisions of his predecessor.

“Yes, it is our party platform. Like Tinubu also said, he was not a minister or adviser. He never took a contract in that government and he cannot be held responsible for what the government did right or wrong,” he said.

“If I am to be fair and just to President Bola Tinubu, he is not to blame for the current hardship; for eight years, we were living a fake lifestyle with huge debt from foreign and domestic debts. The Central Bank of Nigeria owes over ₦30 trillion, which resulted in debt service surpassing 100 per cent.

