Muslims hold special prayer for favourable judgement for Gov Mutfwang

The special prayer which was held on Wednesday at the Jos Central Mosque, had Muslim faithful from all the 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state in attendance.

Sani Abubakar, a former member of the Plateau House of Assembly, said the move aimed at praying to God to provide the governor the wisdom and ability to lead Plateau well.

Abubakar said that the special prayer was the first of its kind in the state, adding that the governor had hit the ground running through the various projects initiated by his administration.

”As Muslims, we believe in the power of the Holy Qur’an and we turn to it in times of need or difficulties.

”So we have gathered here to recite key verses of the Qur’an and to seek God’s face toward the success of the current administration in our dear state.

”The governor has hit the ground running and the people are already reaping the dividends of democracy, so, he needs our prayers to keep on with the good works.

”This session is also symbolic, to show the whole world that the Muslim community in Plateau loves the governor and is in support of his administration,” he said.

On her part, Hajiya Jamila Shehu, commended the governor for starting on a good note, adding that the prayer session was in solidarity with his inclusive style of administration.

”So, we are here to pray for a successful tenure for the governor; for God to give him the wherewithal to continue with the inclusive governance he has started.

”There are insinuations that the governor is against the Muslims, so this special gathering is to tell the world that the governor is for all.

”We all know who the governor is; he is a special breed who loves and cares for everybody devoid of tribal, religious or political sentiments.

”He is moving with the women, the young and old; Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) are not left out, and this is because he means well for the state,” she said.

Alhaji Aminu Abdullahi from Jos North said that the gathering was to also pray for a favourable judgement at the Supreme Court for the governor.

