At least 30 shops were completely destroyed in a fire outbreak at a market in the Mushin area of Lagos on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

The fire outbreak started around 1 pm at 16, Ladipo Street in Mushin, a shop dealing in mattresses, according to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

A foam shop caught fire which subsequently escalated to other adjoining shops and buildings [LASEMA]

In an update released later on Saturday, LASEMA Director-General, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu listed the affected property as a single storey building with six rooms and four shops; five bungalows with 26 shops; and a bungalow with a three-bedroom flat.

Oke-Osanyintolu said a joint team of responders led by LASEMA worked together to extinguish the fire before it escalated to more adjoining buildings.

No loss of life or injury was sustained at the scene of incident [LASEMA]

He said the affected buildings have been completely demolished to prevent any secondary incidents.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but the LASEMA boss said an investigation has commenced.

No human casualties were reported.