A fire incident at a foam market in the Mushin local government area of Lagos on Saturday, August 1, 2020 did not lead to the loss of any human lives.

The fire outbreak started around 1 pm at 16, Ladipo Street in Mushin, a shop dealing in mattresses, according to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

The agency's spokesperson, Nosa Okunbor, said emergency responders deployed to the scene prevented the fire from escalating.

"LRT led by the DG/CEO LASEMA, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, officers of the Nigerian Police, LASG Fire, LRU Fire, LNSC are responders at the scene working together to curtail the inferno from escalating to more adjoining buildings. Rescue operation ongoing," he said.

LASEMA Director-General, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, complained that the crowd that gathered around the area created severe operational challenges for emergency responders.

Okunbor said the cause of the fire was not yet known.