Murray-Bruce says Melaye has been kidnapped by gunmen

Melaye Senator has been kidnapped by gunmen, Murray-Bruce raises alarm

The lawmaker was allegedly kidnapped on Thursday along the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

Murray-Bruce says Melaye has been kidnapped by gunmen play

Senator Dino Melaye

(Instagram/@dinomelaye)

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce (Bayelsa East - PDP) has raised an alarm that Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West - PDP) has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

Murray-Bruce took to his Twitter account (benmurraybruce) to disclosed that Melaye's brother informed him of the abduction.

He posted, "I have just been informed by Moses Melaye, dino_melaye's brother, that Dino has been abducted by unknown persons in a Toyota Sienna that blocked their car and overpowered them on their way to Kogi to answer to Dino’s court case. Lets be on the watch out. Will keep you updated."

 

According to a report by Channels Television, one of Melaye's associates, Musa Shuaibu, witnessed the incident and confirmed that the lawmaker was abducted along the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

"As we speak, his (Melaye's) whereabouts is unknown. Nigerians must come to his rescue," he said.

Details later.

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

