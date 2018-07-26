news

Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West - PDP) failed to appear for the commencement of his criminal trial at the Senior Magistrate's Court in Lokoja, Kogi State, on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

The lawmaker faces charges of criminal conspiracy, unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, kidnapping, armed robbery, murder, political thuggery and other violent crimes in Kogi state.

During Thursday's hearing, his legal representative, Yemi Mohammed, told the court that the whereabouts of the lawmaker remains unknown after he was attacked on his way to Lokoja on Wednesday, July 25.

He said, "I learnt that he was attacked yesterday (Wednesday) in Gwagwalada on his way to Lokoja to attend his trial and up till now, I have not been able to reach him, I don't know where he is at the moment."

Senior Magistrate, Sulyman Abdullah, was compelled to adjourn the case till August 9, 2018, as the prosecution could also not open its case due to the absence of its lead counsel, Dr Alex Izinyon.

Melaye kidnapped, says colleague

The absence of the lawmaker raises concern as Senator Ben Murray-Bruce (Bayelsa East - PDP) raised an alarm on Thursday that Melaye has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen .

Murray-Bruce took to his Twitter account (benmurraybruce) to disclose that Melaye's brother, Moses Melaye, informed him of the abduction.

He posted, "I have just been informed by Moses Melaye, dino_melaye's brother, that Dino has been abducted by unknown persons in a Toyota Sienna that blocked their car and overpowered them on their way to Kogi to answer to Dino's court case. Let's be on the watch out. Will keep you updated."

According to a report by Channels Television, one of Melaye's associates, Musa Shuaibu, witnessed the incident and confirmed that the lawmaker was abducted along the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

"As we speak, his (Melaye's) whereabouts is unknown. Nigerians must come to his rescue," he said.