Motor Park Operators, Drivers laud ban on transportation taskforce in Ebonyi

News Agency Of Nigeria

In a separate interview with NAN in Abakaliki on Tuesday, stakeholders described the action as a welcome development and appealed for the establishment of a new and well-trained rebranded group.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state Governor, Francis Nwifuru, through his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Transport, Mr Fredrick Nwogbaga, announced the ban of the taskforce following alleged extortion of money from transporters operating in the state.

In a separate interview with NAN in Abakaliki on Tuesday, stakeholders described the action as a welcome development and appealed for the establishment of a new and well-trained rebranded group.

Mr Charles Ukwuani, Chairman of Sienna Motors National Union of Road Transportation workers, said the development would go a long way in reviving the transportation industry in the state.

Ukwuani decried the way the banned taskforce has extorted money from transporters in the state, noting that the ban was a step in the right direction.

“Yes, the ban has curtailed the excesses members of the group and some criminals among them.

“We urge the state government to constitute another taskforce group, a rebranded group in order to oversee transportation activities in the state,” he added.

Mr Simon Uchenna, a Driver at the Ohamadike Central Park, Abakaliki, suggested the training of members of a new taskforce group when installed.

According to him, the training will guide and offer members of the new group more knowledge to carry out their duties diligently and responsibly.

Mr Patrick Madu, a Tricycle Operator, also narrated his ordeal with the former taskforce group, alleging that the taskforce had imposed heavy taxes on operators.

“We beg the state government to engage a new taskforce group on training for its members to know the dos and donts on the road before they can start operations,” Madu said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

