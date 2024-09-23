ADVERTISEMENT
Mother hippopotamus kills 60-year-old guard while protecting its baby

News Agency Of Nigeria

The man was attacked by the animal while fishing.

Mother hippopotamus and child
NAN gathers that the animal may have perceived the deceased as coming to harm its baby, hence the attack in self-defence. Maiyaki, who was 60 years of age, was attacked on Sunday by an animal while fishing in the Yauri River at Tillo Village in Yauri Local Government of the state.

"Maigadi has been buried, according Islamic rites in Yauri, after a funeral prayer,” according to the Chairman of the Local Government, Alhaji Abubakar Shu’aibu.

Also, Gov. Nasir Idris, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Ahmed Idris, condoled with Yauri Emirate and the family of the deceased. Idris urged the emirate and members of the deceased family to take heart and accept the will of the Almighty in good faith.

The governor prayed to Allah to forgive the deceased’s shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus.

