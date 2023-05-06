The sports category has moved to a new website.
Mortgage Bank, company inaugurate 28 flat units in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The FMBN said that the apartments were not just an epitome of safety, but a comfortable dwelling place for Nigerians.

Representative of Managing Director, FMBN, Mr Ibrahim Nafada and some of the beneficiaries of the housing units.
Speaking during the inauguration, Madu Hamman, Managing Director, FMBN, said the delivery of the housing estate was part of the Federal Government’s commitment toward reducing housing deficit in Nigeria.

Hamman was represented by Ibrahim Nafada, General Manager/Zonal Manager in charge of Lagos, FMBN.

He said that the successful delivery of the project was achieved through the bank’s Cooperative Housing Development Loan window.

According to him, the window allows contributors to the National Housing Fund (NHF) scheme through their Cooperatives to have access to affordable housing.

Hamman noted that many Cooperatives had continued to embrace the window because of their numbers.

He said, “Today, being the 5th of May, 2023, we are here to commission Cocoon Atlantic Housing Estate, funded by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN).

“Yesterday, which was 4th of May, we were somewhere at Sagamu, precisely Emuren Community, where we commissioned more than 70 housing units for Lagos state civil servants.

“The commissioning was graced by a lot of dignitaries from the Lagos State Government, the national level as well as some of the beneficiaries of the housing units.

“This is a mini estate with just 28 flats with mortgage financing and eight beneficiaries.

“There is a land close to the estate that we are going to open up for second phase. It is going to have more numbers of beneficiaries.”

Also, Farouk Imam, Managing Director, Cocoon Atlantic Housing Estate, said the inauguration was due to the dedication and patience from FMBN management, staff and enthusiasm from the company’s partners, Comaco Cooperatives.

Imam said that the apartments were not just an epitome of safety, but a comfortable dwelling place for Nigerians.

“We are confident that each apartments, here, will have tremendous impacts on residents who call it home.

“We have decent housing at affordable rates, stable environment for nurturing and growth of family.

“These apartments will not only provide shelter, but foster a sense of community where residents can build socio-economic relationship and create memories to be treasured,” he said.

He commended the FMBN for ensuring that Nigerians continued to have access to decent and secure accommodation through affordable mortgage financing.

“We will like to express our profound gratitude to the board and management of FMBN for their dedication in bridging the national housing deficit.

“Their commitment to providing affordable housing has made today possible,” the managing director said.

Also, a beneficiary, Valentine Ossai, a member of Comaco Cooperatives, appreciated FMBN for assisting in providing affordable housing to Nigerians.

Ossai also commended the FMBN on the introduction of the cooperative Housing Development Loan window.

“I am happy, I am saved from the troubles of landlords,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Former Nasarawa Chief Judge emerges paramount ruler of Eggon

Mortgage Bank, company inaugurate 28 flat units in Lagos

Electoral lessons from 2023 will make future polls better – Buhari

Navy raises concerns over proliferation of fake maritime security outfits

Examining Tinubu's promise of a living wage for Nigerian workers

Buhari seeks confirmation of 12 nominees for Governing Board of NEDC

INEC reacts to Reps order to delete dead, inactive voters from register

Imo hoteliers want Uzodimma to save their businesses as NLC strike bites

Here's how you can watch coronation of King Charles III

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

