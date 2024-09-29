More than 40% of Nigerians now enjoy 20 hours of power supply daily - Adelabu

Adelabu, in a statement in Abuja, said the feat was achieved through revolutionary measures taken by the Ministry of Power, with the support of President Bola Tinubu, as part of his renewed hope agenda to galvanise the economy.

He credited the achievements in the power sector to radical and bold steps taken by his administration, with President Tinubu’s consistent advocacy for a stable and consistent power supply as a means to achieve a breakthrough in industrialisation.

Adelabu said the generation of more than 5,500 megawatts of power was one of the ministry’s significant achievements in the last year, with plans to improve further by the end of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Most developed nations achieved reliable, functional, and affordable electricity as a fundamental step.

“This is crucial for industries, businesses, institutions, and households. That’s why we must prioritise this for Nigeria to drive economic growth and industrial development.

“President Bola Tinubu emphasised this in his New Year’s speech on January 1, stressing the need for stable electricity to power critical sectors.

“This is the only way to achieve requisite economic growth and industrial development, as none of these sectors can function without it.”

Adelabu outlined the administration’s vision to provide a stable electricity supply to households, businesses, and institutions, including educational and health institutions, as well as industries.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, this initiative aims to empower these entities to power their infrastructure, enhance their capacity, and create additional job opportunities.

He said that the ministry works with agencies, 27 power generating companies, and 11 Electricity Distribution Companies to achieve its goals.