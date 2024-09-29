ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

More than 40% of Nigerians now enjoy 20 hours of power supply daily - Adelabu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adelabu said the generation of more than 5,500 megawatts of power was one of the ministry’s significant achievements in the last year.

Adebayo Adelabu. [Getty Images/X]
Adebayo Adelabu. [Getty Images/X]

Recommended articles

Adelabu, in a statement in Abuja, said the feat was achieved through revolutionary measures taken by the Ministry of Power, with the support of President Bola Tinubu, as part of his renewed hope agenda to galvanise the economy.

He credited the achievements in the power sector to radical and bold steps taken by his administration, with President Tinubu’s consistent advocacy for a stable and consistent power supply as a means to achieve a breakthrough in industrialisation.

Adelabu said the generation of more than 5,500 megawatts of power was one of the ministry’s significant achievements in the last year, with plans to improve further by the end of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Most developed nations achieved reliable, functional, and affordable electricity as a fundamental step.

“This is crucial for industries, businesses, institutions, and households. That’s why we must prioritise this for Nigeria to drive economic growth and industrial development.

“President Bola Tinubu emphasised this in his New Year’s speech on January 1, stressing the need for stable electricity to power critical sectors.

“This is the only way to achieve requisite economic growth and industrial development, as none of these sectors can function without it.”

Adelabu outlined the administration’s vision to provide a stable electricity supply to households, businesses, and institutions, including educational and health institutions, as well as industries.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, this initiative aims to empower these entities to power their infrastructure, enhance their capacity, and create additional job opportunities.

He said that the ministry works with agencies, 27 power generating companies, and 11 Electricity Distribution Companies to achieve its goals.

He added that with the support of President Tinubu, the ministry was committed to providing Nigerians with a stable and regular electricity supply.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG sends flood alerts as 3-day rains, thunderstorms set to hit Nigeria from Monday

FG sends flood alerts as 3-day rains, thunderstorms set to hit Nigeria from Monday

FG approves ₦350bn to support dams, irrigation facilities – Minister

FG approves ₦350bn to support dams, irrigation facilities – Minister

More than 40% of Nigerians now enjoy 20 hours of power supply daily - Adelabu

More than 40% of Nigerians now enjoy 20 hours of power supply daily - Adelabu

FG hands over 64 CNG-powered buses to labour unions, NANS

FG hands over 64 CNG-powered buses to labour unions, NANS

I'm building psychiatric hospital in Wike's LG, 'they will need it soon' - Fubara

I'm building psychiatric hospital in Wike's LG, 'they will need it soon' - Fubara

You can't speak for us, Tinubu not fighting Kano govt, NNPP founder tells Galadima

You can't speak for us, Tinubu not fighting Kano govt, NNPP founder tells Galadima

NDLEA arrests 2 wanted kingpins for drug trafficking, 1 owns 20 bank accounts

NDLEA arrests 2 wanted kingpins for drug trafficking, 1 owns 20 bank accounts

Troops thwart ISWAP terrorists’ attack, recover weapons in Borno

Troops thwart ISWAP terrorists’ attack, recover weapons in Borno

Independence: Don urges President Tinubu to reintroduce fuel subsidy

Independence: Don urges President Tinubu to reintroduce fuel subsidy

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Transportation university matriculates 478 pioneer students [skyscrapercity]

Transportation university matriculates 478 pioneer students

Governor Uba Sani received the prestigious 100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa 2024 plaque and certificate. [Facebook]

Gov Sani lauded for free education, student feeding in Kaduna

Maiduguri flood victims

Borno Govt disburses ₦4.4bn of ₦13.1bn flood donations to Maiduguri victims

Medical experts caution against self-medication, abuse of antibiotics

Experts warn Nigerians about dangers of self-medication, misuse of antibiotics